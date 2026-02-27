Indian Link Loves: March favourites

Reading Time: 2 minutes

March Favourites

Ten years ago, Karan Mahajan released his award-winning novel, The Association of Small Bombs. This year, the star writer returns with The Complex, an equally sprawling drama that uses family dynamics to depict deeper societal issues. Set in the 1970s, this novel centres around the greedy, privileged, yet endlessly entertaining Chopra family as they grapple with tradition, changing norms and the legacy of a patriarch. Like Mahajan’s previous book, The Complex demands a re-read and perhaps even a five-week discussion at your local book club.

WATCH

This BAFTA award winning film tells the story of a whole region through the eyes of a child. Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, is a heart-warming coming of age drama set in Manipur which follows a young boy’s search for his father. Accompanied by his faithful friend Raju, Boong embarks on a journey that gradually reveals the political tensions underpinning their home state. Yet despite these hard-hitting themes, the film never loses its heart, emphasising the power of hope and childlike wonder in the face of adversity.

LISTEN

If any songwriter can make an album sound simultaneously scary and beautiful, it’s Charli XCX. The songwriter unveils her inner romantic with her Wuthering Heights album, seamlessly weaving together synth-pop with orchestral music to explore yearning, heartbreak and the dangers of falling in love. Each single sounds distinct, but is composed of the same three elements: the violin, the voice and the synth, with the latter never obscuring, but rather, amplifying the heart of the song. It’s a truly modern and fresh take on a much beloved tragedy.

EAT

As we write more of these, we’re learning that Italians and Indians have so much to gain from fusing more of our dessert dishes together. Our latest discovery is gujiya cannoli made by Sydney’s Flyover Fritterie. In this genius fusion dessert, cannolis are filled with a coconut, mawa and nutty mixture, and topped off with a delicious saffron syrup. Can it replace the original dessert? Of course not. Is it a great addition to your upcoming Holi feast? Absolutely.

