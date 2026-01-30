Indian Link Loves: February Favourites

Reading Time: 2 minutes

READ

Geetanjali Shree’s The Roof Beneath their Feet centres around a female friendship so strong that it invites intrigue, and eventually, becomes mired in controversy. When tragedy brings it to a premature end, it’s up to the people left behind to decipher the pair that was Lalna and Chachcho. Rahul Soni’s English translation, releasing on the 3rd of February, will bring Shree’s lyricism to a whole spectrum of readers who have been woefully alienated from the author’s genius. Thrilling and beguiling, this book will keep you guessing until the end.

WATCH

Geeta Gandbhir’s Oscar nominated documentary, The Perfect Neighbour, is one of the most powerful indictments of America’s ‘Stand your Ground’ laws to come out of the entertainment industry. Gandbhir uses raw police body cam and CCTV footage to masterfully paint a portrait of a community fractured by the senseless killing of Ajike Owens. Gandbhir doesn’t censor the pain felt by Owen’s loved ones, yet at the same time, never reduces them to merely being victims. Instead, she showcases a community in the midst of healing as they fight a law that was never intended to serve them.

LISTEN

Rashmeet Kaur is inches away from becoming the singer of the moment, and maybe even a musician for the ages. With her technical finesse, Kaur elevates songs that would otherwise be forgotten radio hits, into works that stay in the heart. Her new releases are no different. Her mastery over her singing voice allows her to switch easily from a fragile persona, like in “Qurbaat,” to a more grounded woman in “Umraan.” These songs are proof that Kaur is not just vying for the next great hit, but to tell a story that sticks.

EAT

There’s a certain irony about turmeric, ginger and lemon (a popular home treatment for colds) being turned into gelato, but lo and behold, it exists. This is the dessert that even health freaks can enjoy without feeling too guilty. Made in Sydney’s Gelato Republic, this medicinal mix is bitter, tangy yet underpinned by a sweetness that makes it much easier to swallow than the medicine your mother gave you. And whilst you’re at it, why not get a second serving…it’s for your own good!

