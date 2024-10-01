Indian films and series to watch in October 2024

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As the festival season sprinkles its joy on us this month, so does Bollywood! There are action and suspense thrillers, glamourous reality shows, tragic love stories, comedy, a documentary and Dharma Productions galore amongst Indian films to watch in October 2024.

Jigra (In cinemas)

There is no stopping Alia Bhatt as she takes on an intense, action-packed role in this one. She plays the role of a protective sister who is determined to save her brother (Vedang Raina) at any cost. Hopes are high for this one as it is backed by Karan Johar and Alia herself as the producers. Indian films October 2024

Releasing : 11 October

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (In cinemas)

Both Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri have been unstoppable this year. While the former actor has been receiving critical acclaim for his performances, Bhabhi number 2 is in news for her body more than her performances. Let’s see what this film promises as it tells the story of newlyweds Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), whose intimate video is stolen.

Releasing : 11 October

CTRL (Netflix)

So you just binge watched Call me Bae and Ananya Pandey and Vihaan Samat pop up again on your Netflix screen? If you are wondering what‘s happening, well, they‘re coming together again as an influencer couple in this new cyber thriller.

Releasing : 4 October

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives (Netflix)

The glamourous world of the Bollywood wives is in for a shake up, as three new divas from Delhi join the glitzy bandwagon. Bling vs swag, city of excess vs city of dreams, who will win the battle?!

Releasing : 18 October

Do Patti (Netflix)

This crime drama starring the Dilwale sisters Kajol and Kriti Sanon tells the story of twin sisters (played by Kriti) hiding dark secrets, with a determined police inspector (Kajol) trying to solve a murder case. Sounds exciting, as both actors have rarely disappointed with their performances.

Releasing 25 October

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (Netflix)

This shocking documentary is based on a true story where the protagonist Kirat falls for a man she meets online, only to get swept up in a virtual relationship that wrecks her life for 10 years. Indian films October 2024

Releasing 18 October

The Tribe (Amazon prime video)

Karan Johar now follows the lives of a group of Indian influencers who chase global fame in LA. We wonder though why does KJo always follows fame and glam (and the Pandey sisters)!

Releasing: 4 October

Tabaah (in cinema)

Wamiqa Gabbi marked her entry into films as a leading lady in Punjabi films and now has become known nationwide with her OTT hits Jubilee and Khufiya. She now reunites with Parmish Verma in this turmoil and tragic love story, which is also directed and produced by the lead actor.

Releasing: 18 October

Vettaiyan (in cinema)

Indian cinema’s biggest stars Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reunite after their superhit Hum in this action drama which also marks the Tamil debut of Bachchan.

Releasing 10 October

Shahkot (in cinema)

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa debuts as an actor in the upcoming pan-Indian film Shahkot. A love story crossing borders, the film is about a Punjabi youth whose life takes an unexpected turn when he lands abroad to pursue his dreams. It goes without saying that he will also lend his voice for this movie that stars veterans Raj Babbar and Seema Kaushal. Indian films October 2024

Releasing 4 October

Four Years Later (SBS)

The wait is finally over for the much-anticipated Indo-Australian series ‘Four Years Later’. Jaipur newlyweds Sri and Yash reunite in Sydney after four years apart. A lot has changed since then, will they find their way back to one another? Written and created by Mithila Gupta, the series features Shahana Goswami, Akshay Ajit Singh, writing from Nicole Reddy and S. Shakthidharan, and music from Isha Ram Das, featuring L Fresh the Lion.

Releasing: 2 October

The Office (Amazon Prime Video)

Australia will finally have it’s own version of the highly popular comedy show ‘The Office’. Though the series is intended for an Aussie audience with references to Melbourne Cup, sausage sizzles, etc – who knows, it could become a global laughing stock! Indian actor Raj Labade will play the role of ‘Sebastian’ in the eight-episode series.

Releasing: 18 October

VIJAY 69 (NETFLIX) Watch Anupam Kher play Vijay Matthew a national-level swimmer with a bright future, but his career came to a halt after his beloved wife was diagnosed with cancer. Now at 69, when he is expected to live a quaint, retired life, an odd misunderstanding leads to introspection. He dares to dream again and prepares to become the oldest Indian to complete a triathlon. Indian films October 2024

Releasing: 31 October

