IIFA Awards 2024: Here’s everything you missed

The 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards lit up Abu Dhabi this past weekend, with a dazzling star-studded celebration of Indian cinema. Held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the two-day event brought Bollywood’s biggest names together for a night of larger than life performances, emotional speeches, and some accolades – whether they were truly earned remains up for debate. While the show has yet to air globally, the attendees who witnessed the spectacle live are left with vibrant memories of an evening packed with entertainment.

But first, if you’re just looking to see who won awards, we’ve got you covered:

Best Picture = Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga for Animal

Direction = Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail

Performance In A Leading Role (Female) = Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Performance In A Leading Role (Male) = Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan

Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) = Shabana Azmi for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) = Anil Kapoor for Animal

Performance In A Negative Role = Bobby Deol for Animal

Music Direction = Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Animal

Playback Singer (Male) = Bhupinder Babbal for the song Arjan Vailly in Animal

Playback Singer (Female) = Shilpa Rao for the song Chaleya in Jawan

Check out the winners from IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries:

Best Picture (Tamil) = Jailer

Performance in a Leading Role Male (Telugu) = Nani for Dasara

Performance in a Leading Role Female (Telugu) = Mrunal Thakur for Hi Nanna

Performance in a Leading Role Male (Tamil) = Vikram for Ponniyin Selvan: II

Performance in a Leading Role Female (Tamil) = Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan: II

Best Director (Tamil) = Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan: II

Best Music Direction (Tamil) = AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan: II

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema = Chiranjeevi

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema = Priyadarshan

Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema = Samantha Ruth Prabhu\

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil) = SJ Suryah for Mark Antony

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Telugu) = Shine Tom Chacko for Dasara

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Malayalam) = Arjun Radhakrishnan for Kannur Squad

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male (Tamil) = Jayaram for Ponniyin Selvan: II

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Female (Tamil) = Sahasra Shree for Chithha

Golden Legacy Award = Nandamuri Balakrishna

Outstanding Excellence in Kannada cinema = Rishab Shetty

Best Debut (Female – Kannada) = Aradhana Ram for Kaatera

But, if you want to know what the event looked like and which performances to look forward to, keep reading.

At IIFA Awards 2024, the line-up of performances was pretty spectacular. Known for his exceptional dance skills, Shahid Kapoor kicked off the evening’s entertainment with a medley of his songs and we all know that’s got to be some next level stuff. If you thought you had enough of “Tauba Tauba” – think again because Vicky Kaushal definitely had it in his performance, despite mixed reviews of his film Bad Newz.

But, some things that weren’t on our bingo cards was SRK dancing to “Mere mehboob mere sanam” and he’s still got it, even after 25 years AND Rekha performing to her iconic retro Bollywood songs, including Mohe Panghat Pe and Pardesiya. She’ll be 70 years old in just 10 days! Wouldn’t it be a dream come true to age like her?

Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey – the next generation of Bollywood had their own 10 minutes of fame as they performed for audiences at Yas Arena. But we’d be lying if we said we didn’t miss the days where we’d see performances from Alia, Deepika and Katrina.

For the fashion buffs, we know you’re just itching to see what these high-profile celebrities wore to the red carpet at IIFA Awards 2024. There were some really outstanding outfits and some outfits that were giving ‘basic’. So, in order of best to worst, we’ve ranked the outfits for you.

Kriti Sanon’s divinity inspired look in a silver dress by Marmar Halime

Janhvi Kapoor in custom gilded goddess gown by Gaurav Gupta

Mrunal Thakur in a stunning glittery yellow gown by Gaurav Gupta

Urvashi Rautela in her blinding but glamorous black dress

Nora Fatehi’s white strapless gown is nice to look at, but still basic

If you’re wondering why you don’t see any men on here, it’s because they all decided to wear the same thing, again. Plain old black tuxes, just different designers.

All things considered, the event proved to be a showcase of both talent and nostalgia and from the looks of it, organisers have spared no expense so you can expect some good entertainment.

