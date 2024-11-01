Indian films and series to watch in November 2024

Reading Time: 4 minutes

How is it November already? It’s been a big year for Bollywood and it might just get even bigger this month as some of the biggest hits are slated to hit the silver screens and OTT platforms. Read on to see what you should add to your bingeing list! Check out our recommendations for Indian films November 2024.

Lucky Bhaskar – Oct 31 (In cinemas)

An honorary mention for this movie starring Dulquer Salmaan where he plays a shrewd cashier working at a bank who embarks on a risky investment scheme (think pachis din mein paisa double types) and gets drawn into the murky world of money laundering. It’s all about money these days!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – Nov 1 (In cinemas)

Back to the haunted halls and the eerie echoes – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is bringing us another round of spine-chilling laughs and head-scratching twists. With each mysterious door and flickering light, fans of the series know all too well that nothing is ever as it seems. Remember those familiar tunes that sent shivers down your spine? Or that unforgettable mix of chills and giggles? Well, it’s back. And who knows? Maybe Manjulika has learned a few new tricks…

Singham Again – Nov 1 (In cinemas)

This Diwali, the big screen will be on fire as Singham Again roars its way into theatres, bringing an action-packed experience inspired by the Ramayana. Just like the festival’s epic battles, the movie faces off with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in a clash of thrills vs. chills. Ajay Devgn returns as the lion-hearted cop, with a star-studded cast that’s every Bollywood fan’s dream – think Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and even Tiger Shroff in the mix.

Mithya – Nov 1 (Zee 5)

Get ready for an intense ride as Mithya returns for Season 2! This gripping series dives deeper into the turbulent and complex relationship between half-sisters Juhi, portrayed by Huma Qureshi, and Rhea, played by Avantika Dassani. Their fierce battle for revenge and retribution escalates, exposing dark family secrets and testing loyalties. As tensions rise, viewers can expect an emotional rollercoaster filled with betrayal, passion, and unexpected twists.

Citadel: Honey Bunny – Nov 7 (Prime Video)

The spy universe expands with Citadel: Honey Bunny! Following the high-stakes thrill kickstarted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Citadel, this new chapter pulls us deeper into espionage with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu stepping into the game. Expect fast-paced action, clever disguises, and a world wide chase packed with tension – and just a hint of romance. Will Honey Bunny keep up with the explosive legacy of its predecessor?

Vijay 69 – Nov 8 (Netflix)

Vijay 69 takes us on an inspiring ride as Anupam Kher steps into the shoes of a 69-year-old dreamer determined to participate in a triathlon. This feel-good film is all about defying limits, proving that passion and grit don’t have an expiration date. With humour, heart, and a spirit that refuses to quit, it reminds us that it’s never too late to chase a dream – or to set a new one.

Vettaiyan – Nov 8 (Prime)

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth reunite for this Tamil-language action drama. Ruthless criminal activity is met with force from a maverick police officer with a disregard for the rules as he confronts an outbreak of lawlessness. Sound familiar? Well, you’ll have to watch it to find out!

Matka – Nov 14 (In cinemas)

Step into the thrilling world of Matka with this Telugu period drama, set between 1958 and 1982, where secrets, luck, and high-stakes gambling unfold against a backdrop of vintage glamour. With Nora Fatehi taking centre stage, the film dives into the notorious scams that once gripped the nation. Expect retro style, smoky dens, and a wild ride through India’s hidden gambling circuits, where each turn of fate could make or break fortunes.

Kanguva – Nov 14 (In cinemas)

Suriya and Bobby Deol join forces in the Tamil film Kanguva, a tale that intertwines the fierce struggle of a tribal warrior fighting to protect his people a millennium ago with the quest of a shadowy cop in the present day. As the past collides with the present, viewers can expect a thrilling blend of action, mystery, and heart.

The Sabarmati Report – Nov 15 (Zee 5)

Vikrant Massey’s incredible success streak on OTT continues with The Sabarmati Report, where he takes on one of India’s most tragic and complex stories. Set against the fateful morning of February 27, 2002, aboard the Sabarmati Express, the film dives into the events near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat that altered the course of history. With Rashi Khanna joining the cast, the project promises powerful performances and a raw, sensitive portrayal of the incident.

Bhairathi Ranagal – Nov 15 (In cinemas)

This poignant tale stars the talented Shivrajkumar, alongside the mesmerising Hariprriya, who both bring depth and nuance to their characters. The film delves into the life of Bhairathi, a courageous individual navigating the challenges of love, family, and societal expectations. As he confronts personal demons and external pressures, audiences will witness a rich tapestry of relationships and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

Dune: Prophecy – Nov 17 (HBO)

The highly anticipated spin-off of the beloved Dune franchise is here, and it features Bollywood sweetheart Tabu. Although she is only in the trailer for some mere seconds, we can always expect a mind blowing performance from her. For movie fans, here’s what you can expect: 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’ rise, the show dives into the fierce world of the Harkonnen sisters as they battle formidable forces threatening humanity’s future.

I Want To Talk – Nov 22 (In cinemas)

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest project, I Want To Talk, has sparked curiosity as he steps into an intense, transformative role. In this drama, he plays a father whose life is thrown off course by a sudden medical diagnosis that reshapes his relationship with his daughter. Alongside Bridgerton alum Banita Sandhu, the film dives into the nuances of family bonds, resilience, and the unexpected twists that can alter our lives.

So, as you can tell, there’s a plethora of diverse Indian films November 2024 and we’ve made it easy for you by breaking them all down! So grab your popcorn or chakhna and get watching.

