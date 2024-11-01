Aries: March 21 – April 20
A time for participation and teamwork will lead to positive results. Some of you may take a call on whether to go forward or end a relationship. Those looking to marry might meet the right person. More than worrying about the health of others, look after your own. A new deal will boost your finances and business gets better. Believe in any new ideas you may have at work. Listen to your heart if in doubt.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
You wish to move beyond illusions and get in touch with what matters. If single and alone, take refuge in your work till the right person comes along. Watch out for red flags if you have just started dating. Anxiety could cause other health issues so take a break if possible. Meditate if your emotions are all over the place. Support from someone who has your welfare at heart can be expected. Look for glimmers in every situation, not triggers.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
Sevens, drawn for you this month, stand for introspection and spiritual growth. A slow-moving situation can cause stress. Be patient and trust divine timing. An event will propel you forward and help make a negative situation, positive. Creatives should protect their ideas from theft. Take care of your health, or stress will cause additional problems. A tree won’t grow overnight so be patient till your efforts show results. Take on only what you can handle.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
You draw the card for Aquarius so your focus will be on humanitarian causes. Expect big money as the queen of pentacles is about abundance. Singles could even meet someone who is late-January or February-born. New job offers could come your way. Social service will give you joy. Go on a spiritual detox – meditate, de-clutter and spend time with your hobbies. Follow your goals as hurdles will fall away and success will be yours. Clarity on all fronts helps.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
You draw the Emperor card, indicating you need to look at unresolved issues with your father or significant male in your life. Or those issues will keep rearing their heads and causing problems in your relationships. This applies to men too. At work, you are in a commanding position and likely to get a promotion. Expect a boost in your finances. An occurrence will help you realise a long-forgotten goal. If in a relationship, expect things to get better.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
You draw the card for Gemini so you might be a little impulsive and less finicky. Seniors will appreciate your efforts, and you feel validated. Travel for work will be successful. If dating, and things appear to be stuck, be practical about any decision you make. Your finances will be excellent this month. Health-wise too, you get better. Some of you will let go of baggage and feel more positive. For those who have recently separated, you could be reunited.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
It is all about listening to your intuition in November. A trip for work could be on the anvil. The self-employed will make profits even if the business has a slow start. An emotional burnout will leave you disinterested and detached. Women should seek medical help, or get a check-up, for reproductive health issues. A stressful situation at work could cause anxiety. Go with the flow for now if you experience unexplained mood swings. Things are changing in the inner realm.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
You’ve drawn a card of letting go, clandestine romances, and messages from your intuition this month. A relationship you had high hopes for will not last. If in the face of conflict, practice self-control and walk away. Avoid being an emotional dumping ground for others. If you have any lumps or cysts, get them examined immediately. Old disagreements will get resolved, but don’t let your guard down completely. Since it is a destiny card, all changes occurring are fated.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
A time to put personal discomfort aside and plod ahead. There could be unexpected problems regarding family members, or your work. Though your focus is on romance, you will excel at work too. A situation could have you pushed against a wall where your integrity will win the day for you. Regarding money disputes, a settlement will end financial crunches. Work on improving yourself rather than trying to change things around you. Despite your fears, stick to your goals.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
The devil card for the already practical Capricorn indicates a month rooted in matters of the home and work. Avoid confrontations with family and keep to yourself. Frustration at a dead-end job could peak. If you are overdoing the work and home chores routine, consciously take a break. There could be financial losses but you will bounce back. A large, unexpected expense could come up. If in a relationship or looking to get married, you will. Don’t start anything new just yet.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
Ask yourself what it is that you need to let go of. A change would help lift you out of a monotonous routine. A blessing connected to your career or finances may be offered. The unemployed could get a job. A positive mindset will help you feel physically healthier too. Get in touch with your feelings, especially if they are rooted in disappointment and grief. Stay detached and avoid getting familiar with everyone. Practice self-love and let go of baggage.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
You’ve drawn the card for creativity this month, suggesting the incubation of an idea. There could be a baby, perhaps, if you’ve been trying! Good luck. If in need of a break, spend time in nature. Money could be held up, but don’t worry, it will come for sure. If you are overloaded with responsibilities, break them down and do what you can. Trust your gut instinct in any situation that calls for it. Think positive for best results.