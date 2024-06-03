Indian films and series to watch in June 2024

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 (Netflix)

Will Pen say a yes to Colin’s marriage proposal? Will she reveal her identity of being Lady Whistledown? How will Eloise react to this news? Bridgerton fans, we know you are on the edge of your seats after the romantic and steamy carriage ride. The wait is over as Part Two of Season 3 is almost here, featuring our favourite Simone Ashley as she returns from her extended honeymoon.

Releasing 13 June

Munjya (In cinemas)

Inspired by the Indian folklore Munjya, this supernatural comedy horror arrives after the spooky trilogy of Stree, Roohi and Bhediya. If you are wondering why seasoned actors like Rajkummar Rao or Varun Dhawan were replaced with Abhay Verma and Sharvari, it’s because the eponymous hero is India’s first CGI central character. Let’s see if this film tells a spine-chilling tale.

Releasing 7 June

Chandu Champion (In cinemas)

Another sports biographical drama film. While it’s great to hear about the challenges our athletes faced while emerging victorious in international arenas, we need a break specially straight after Maidaan and Mr and Mrs Mahi. We are excited though to see the magic that Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryaan will bring onscreen.

Releasing 14 June



Ishq Vishk Rebound (In cinemas)

This fresh romantic film could be the rebound Gen Z can relate to! The successor to the iconic 2003 film Ishq Vishk, we now have the charming Rohit Saraf swooning the girls, and one of them is Hrithik Roshan’s cousin.

Releasing 21 June

Maharaj (Netflix)

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan makes his debut with Maharaj, where he plays the role of Karsandas Mulji, a journalist, social reformer and an advocate for women’s rights and social reform. Will his young shoulders be able to bear this weight, or will his co-actor Jaideep Ahlawat be the force to reckon with here?

Releasing 14 June

Kota Factory Season 3 (Netflix)

Jeetu Bhaiya is back with Season 3 of the popular web series Kota Factory. The web series shows the real-life challenges faced by IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants. Looks like it’s actor Jitendra Kumar’s lucky month as he is already winning hearts with his Panchayat 3.

Releasing 20 June

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage (ZEE5 Global)

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of fun, romance… and chaos! This romcom delivers a fresh spin on love stories and arranged marriages. Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav star.

Releasing 14 June

Kalki 2898 AD (In cinemas)

Take a breath as this Tollywood film boasts a stellar cast – Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, all in one film! But why is there is no hungama about this mytho sci-fi drama yet? Latest reports reveal the filmmakers will soon release daily updates to create buzz and excitement leading up to the film’s release. We can’t wait!

Releasing 27 June

Hamare Baarah (In cinemas)

Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, this social drama addresses the issue of population rise in India while delving into the struggles faced by women. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor plays the main protagonist who relentlessly pursues fathering more children despite risks. Let’s hope this film tackles the social issue through its poignant narrative.

Releasing 7 June

Jatt and Juliet 3 (In cinemas)

Punjabi heartthrobs Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa (Fateh and Pooja) are back with their never-ending banter, embarking on an adventurous journey filled with new challenges and hilarious misunderstandings. This romcom will be a treat to watch!

Releasing 27 June

Rode College (In cinemas)

Inspired by the real events at Rode College, Moga, this Punjabi political drama film is about an undercover intelligence officer who gets admission as a student to the college to expose a mastermind, corrupt politician.

Releasing 7 June

Kudi Haryane Val Di (In cinemas)

This romcom follows a carefree Punjabi jatt (Ammy Virk) who rediscovers his family’s wrestling legacy when he meets a lively, sparkling, passionate Haryanvi Jaatni (Sonam Bajwa).

Releasing 14 June

Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2 (In cinemas)

As the title suggests, this Punjabi film is a dark comedy focussing on the drama and issues between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. A sequel to the first film, it looks like the love-hate relationship between MIL and DIL is something many can relate to!

Releasing 7 June

Raayan (In cinemas)

Dhanush directs and acts in this Tamil action thriller where he gets involved in the criminal underworld after trying to seek who’s accountable for the murders of his family.

Releasing 13 June

UmroAyyar: A New Beginning (In cinemas)

Straight from its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Pakistan’s first 3D film is finally here. This film is based on the classical Urdu-Persian novel Hamzanama’s character Umro Ayyar, a thief and legend warrior of Tilism-e-Hoshruba.

Releasing 12 June

