Labor commits $6 million to ethno-specific aged care

If elected, the Labor government has committed $6 million to help South Asian seniors access high quality, culturally sensitive support with provider Sri Om Care in New South Wales.

According to Jay Raman, Vice President and Executive Director at Sri Om Care, this funding will go towards their “assisted living” model on building a home environment and catering to the specific needs of the South Asian community.

“There was a big list of recommendations towards improving aged care facilities in the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety and one of them recognised the need for meeting seniors’ specific cultural needs,” he told Indian Link.

This “assisted living” model is soon to be tested in Sri Om Care’s new facility in Box Hill and will be expanded to meet the needs of South Asian communities across Sydney.

The aged care provider has been assisting South Asian elders with its operations since 2006, Mr Raman noted.

“This announcement will be a great benefit to our community in Parramatta,” said Andrew Charlton, Labor candidate for Parramatta. “Labor’s investment will allow the organisation to expand to better serve the needs of this growing community.”

Funding will be subject to the usual due diligence and administrative advice of the Department of Health.

This announcement comes amid calls to improve the aged care sector and has been an important voting issue for multicultural community voters.

