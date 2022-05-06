fbpx
Labor commits $3.5m for Little India precinct

Andrew Charlton, Labor candidate for Parramatta, has announced $3.5 million towards a Little India precinct around Wigram St in Harris Park.

Of the total funds, $1.5 million will go towards streetscape beautification, street furniture, and seasonal lights. Businesses will also be able to improve their signage and shopfronts through co-investment grants worth $10,000.

Safety issues were also spoken about including improved lighting and security cameras worth $500,000 and a $1 million grant for a modern car park.

Mr Charlton said, “As a business owner, I understand the role that small business plays in our economy, and how tough the past few years have been for small business owners.”

He added that conversion of the cultural precinct into a “dazzling tourism hub” will be a terrific results for Harris Park.

In a breakdown of the funds, he outlined that $1.5 million will go towards developing the streets around Wigram and Marion Streets.

Following “Golden Mile” in Leicester, Little India in Singapore, and “Brick Lane” in London, Mr Charlton also discussed working with the council and community groups to land on a name for the precinct.

READ ALSO: Chai with Andrew Charlton, ALP candidate for Parramatta

