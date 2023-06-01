Bachelor party fiasco: Indian-origin police officer Tanvir Brar loses job

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a recent court decision, the termination of Constable Tanvir Brar from his position as a probationary Constable of Police has been upheld due to findings of serious misconduct. The ruling comes after a thorough investigation and show cause process conducted by the Queensland Police Service (QPS), which concluded that Brar had engaged in behaviour and personal conduct inconsistent with the values and policies of the QPS.

Tanvir Brar joined the Queensland Police Force in July 2017. During the weekend of April 5, 2019, Tanvir Brar found himself embroiled in a contentious incident at the Toybox Showgirls adult club on the Gold Coast. Brar, who was accompanied by a group of friends, had chosen this venue as the destination for his bachelor party celebrations. However, what was intended as a night of revelry turned into an unfortunate altercation involving Brar and the club’s staff.

In a decision dated 8 June 2020, Assistant Commissioner Charysse Pond terminated Mr Brar’s employment after she found that he behaved unprofessionally towards employees at the Toybox Showgirls adult club in Gold Coast. He was also accused of hacking computers to access police records.

Tanvir Brar challenged AC Pond’s decision in court, arguing that his dismissal was harsh, unjust, or unreasonable. The court found sufficient reasons arising during Brar’s probationary period that demonstrated he was not suited to continue as a police officer. The judge also highlighted Brar’s engagement in conduct inconsistent with QPS values and policies.

The court ruling acknowledged that Brar had engaged in the specific behaviours and personal conduct described in the allegations against him, although there was insufficient evidence to support all aspects of the claims.

Notably, the judge clarified that had Brar’s dismissal been solely based on the events that occurred at the Toybox on 5 April 2019, and if he were not a probationary employee, a different outcome might have been reached.

The judge emphasized the importance of maintaining public confidence in the police force and the need for internal disciplinary measures to prevent misconduct, negligence, or abuse of power. The court stated that the Police Commissioner has the right to identify probationary appointees who do not meet the requirements of the role, especially given the significant power and influence that police officers hold.

Despite acknowledging Tanvir Brar’s aspirations and his efforts to become a police officer, the court found that his overall conduct demonstrated a lack of judgment, poor decision-making, and a serious disregard for several QPS standards. It specifically cited Brar’s inappropriate interaction with another constable and his filing of an assault complaint against the Toybox manager with the goal of removing a ban that restricted his access to certain licensed premises.

The court concluded that Assistant Commissioner Pond’s decision to terminate Brar’s employment was formed on reasonable grounds and was proportionate to his misconduct. Accordingly, it dismissed Brar’s application for reinstatement, stating that his dismissal was not considered harsh, unjust, or unreasonable under the circumstances.

