ARCH-India’s Unnati grants set to advance bilateral research collaboration

Twelve research grants of $30,000 each have been made available in the Australia India ‘Unnati’ Research Collaboration Grants.

Funded by the Australian Government Department of Education, and administered by the Australia India Institute, three grants are allocated for each of the themes below – four mutually prioritised fields identified by the Australian and Indian governments.

Food, soil and water security

The future of healthcare

Environmental change and energy frontiers; and

Digital humanities and intelligent futures.

CEO of the Australia India Institute, Lisa Singh says the new grants are anchored on the principle of unnati (development), striving to advance the impact and outcomes of research collaborations.

“Research collaboration between Australia and India extends back many decades and is supported by several bilateral agreements and funding initiatives,” Ms Singh said.

“The Unnati Grants will deepen collaboration, while supporting research projects to achieve greater impact and promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise.”

In its maiden year, the grants are available to Australian researchers based in Australian higher education institutions who are either undertaking existing research collaboration in India or are interested in collaborating with an eligible Indian partner.

“The Unnati Grants will strengthen the research and education ties between both nations and contribute to creating lasting social and economic benefits,” Ms Singh said.

Applications can be made via the Australian Researcher Cooperation Hub-India – a digital platform promoting researcher collaboration between India and Australia. Applications close Monday, 15 May 2023.

An initiative of Australia India Institute and Australian Department of Education in 2021, ARCH-India presents an opportunity for Australian and Indian universities, research institutions, and industry to deepen their international research and innovation relationships, to build understanding of the national research and education systems, and to strengthen the reputations of both countries for leading-edge research. ARCH-India highlights 15 research areas of bilateral interest that include advanced materials, agriculture, art and culture, critical minerals, cybersecurity, economy, education, energy, environment, health, infrastructure, law, politics and international relations, social welfare and inclusion, and water.

