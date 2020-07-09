India Global Week: PM Modi to address global audience today

The Australian highlights of the virtual conference entitled BeTheRevival: India & A Better New World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020 today 9 July, his first speech to a global audience in the post COVID-19 era.

In Australia, the address can be heard at 6.00pm.



Entitled #BeTheRevival: India & A Better New World, the event brings together over 5,000 global participants across +75 sessions and +250 speakers for discussion and debate over three days.

The virtual conference exploring business, strategic and cultural opportunities is the brainchild of Manoj Ladwa, Founder and CEO of India Inc. Group, the UK-headquartered media house behind flagship publications ‘India Global Business’ and the recently-launched diaspora news network ‘iGlobal’.

Presentations at the event will cover country-specific sessions aimed to forge better ties with India, and include five separate streams – US, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia.

The Australia stream is spearheaded by Dipen Rughani, founder and CEO of Newland Global Group (NGG) is a corporate advisory firm based in Sydney, Australia, which aims at simplifying and strengthening trade and investment between Australia and India.

Indian Link is media partner.

High-profile speakers from India include External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Skills Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Speakers from Australia include Indian High Commissioner Gitesh Sarma, Peter Varghese and Harinder Sidhu (former Australian High Commissioners to India), and industry leaders form a variety of fields (see details below).

Partners from Australia include Asia Society Australia, Australia India Business Council, Asialink Business, Queensland Government, Government of Victoria, Indian Link, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, WA, Australia India Institute, New Delhi.

Other conference highlights include a special address by the Prince of Wales; Dr Shahsi Tharoor; Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and actor Kunal Nayyar, of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fame, in conversation with Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation.

Among cultural presentations, the highlights include

a special “Atmanirbhar Bharat” performance by Classical Indian danseuse Madhu Nataraj as well as a 100th birth anniversary tribute concert in memory of Indian sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar.

IGW 2020 Australia Stream speakers