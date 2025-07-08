India books ticket to AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Australia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a landmark achievement for Indian football, the national women’s team has secured qualification for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™, marking their first appearance in the tournament since 2003. This accomplishment underscores the significant progress and dedication of the Blue Tigresses on the international stage. Blue Tigresses for Asian Cup

Dominant Performance in Group B

India’s journey to qualification was marked by a series of commanding victories in the qualifiers held in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The team topped Group B with a perfect record, winning all four matches:

India 13–0 Mongolia

India 4–0 Timor-Leste

India 5–0 Iraq

India 2–1 Thailand

The decisive match against Thailand was particularly historic. Sangita Basfore emerged as the hero, scoring both goals in the 2–1 victory, which not only secured qualification but also ended Thailand’s consistent streak in the tournament.

Head coach Crispin Chettri’s strategic leadership has been instrumental in the team’s success. His emphasis on long-term development and team cohesion has transformed the Blue Tigresses into a formidable force in Asian women’s football. Under his guidance, the team has demonstrated resilience, tactical discipline, and a collective spirit that has propelled them to this historic achievement. Blue Tigresses for Asian Cup

Looking Ahead

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ is scheduled to take place from March 1 to 21, 2026, across three cities: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Perth.

India will join 11 other teams, including Australia, South Korea, Japan, China, Philippines, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and DPR Korea, in what promises to be a highly competitive tournament .

This qualification not only marks a significant milestone for Indian women’s football but also sets the stage for the team’s aspirations toward the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. Blue Tigresses for Asian Cup

