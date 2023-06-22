South Asian nominees at the 2023 Logie Awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The nominations for the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards have been announced and we are thrilled to see three talented South Asian Australians (Pallavi Sharda, Arka Das and Ayesha Madon) in the nominations.

Actress Pallavi Sharda has been nominated for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in for The Twelve, an Australian drama miniseries on Foxtel and BINGE which has also been nominated for Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie. An adaptation of the Danish series De twaalf, parts of the series were filmed inside Sydney businessman and prominent Indian-Australian Chandru Tolani’s property.

Actor and writer Arka Das has been nominated for the Most Outstanding Supporting Actor award for Here Out West, an anthology feature film set in Western Sydney on ABC. Das was also an Associate Producer on the series, and wrote the section ‘Brotherhood’ which he appeared in.

Australian actress Ayesha Madon has been nominated for the Most Popular New Talent award for her portrayal of high school student Amerie in Netflix’s reboot of Heartbreak High.

Dilruk Jayasinha was the last South Asian Australian to win an award at the Logie Awards, receiving the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent in 2018. As diversity on Australian television is still a much talked about topic, let’s hope we make a difference this year by scoring a win.

Arka Das

Sydney-based actor, writer and filmmaker Arka Das’ acting work includes award-winning theatre, ﬁlm and television credits. He is best known for his documentary series 8 Nights Out West, and recently featured in the SBS series Safe Home and Apple TV’s Shantaram. He also starred in ABC’s critically acclaimed drama Pulse as Tabb Patel, and has notable roles in The Code, Janet King, Nine Network’s Bite Club and Top of the Lake: China Girl.

Das also wrote and directed Khana Khazana, a short ﬁlm exploring the dark side of migrant labour, which won the jury prize for Best Film at Made in the West Film Festival 2020 while also taking out Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

Pallavi Sharda

Indian-Australian actress Pallavi Sharda has come a long way since her Bollywood days, now making a significant mark in Hollywood. Though she made it big in Bollywood with lead roles in Dus Tola, Besharam, Hawaizaada and Begum Jaan, she came back home to become a voice for diversity on Australian television. She has starred in ABC’s Pulse, Retrograde and Les Norton, as well as making her mark abroad in Gurinder Chaddha’s Beecham House, Warner Bros’ feature Tom & Jerry and Netflix’s romantic comedy Wedding Season.

Ayesha Madon

Before the Australian actor rose to fame on Heartbreak High, she shared her singing voice with us, debuting her first single ‘Outside Of The Party’ in 2020 and ‘Fish & Chips’ in 2022. Born in Sydney and brought up in Melbourne, this 24-year-old star is the latest talent on the block.

Whilst the Most Outstanding Awards are chosen by a panel of TV industry experts, the Most Popular Awards which Madon is contending for is open to the public for voting and will close on the day of the ceremony.

The TV Week Logie Awards are an annual event celebrating the best of Australian television, sponsored and organised by the magazine TV Week. This year’s ceremony will take place at The Star Sydney on Sunday 30 July. The ceremony will be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7Plus and hosted by comedian Sam Pang.

