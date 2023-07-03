13 films and series to watch in July 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (In c inemas)

Just with the announcement of this movie, ‘90s Bollywood fans felt they were being welcomed back into theatre halls by Jaya Bachchan and her thaali. Meet Rocky and Rani (Ranveer and Alia), possibly the closest comparison Gen Z will have to Rahul and Anjali. Could Karan Johar’s comeback be exactly what Hindi cinema lovers have been craving for?

Releasing: 28 July

Bawaal (Prime Video)

If Karan Johar’s particular masala isn’t for your palate, maybe this Hindi love story is what you’re looking for. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor unite to remind us that love wins all wars. As a word of warning, a few tears could be shed as this pair shares a story of turmoil and triumph.

Releasing: 21 July



Neeyat (Prime Video)

When Knives Out meets No One Killed Jessica. Vidya Balan leads this Hindi whodunnit with a few familiar favourites who will have you on the edge of your seat. Make sure to have your magnifying glass handy for a tale of twists and turns!

Releasing: 7 July

Tarla (Zee5)

Another biopic on a beloved Indian icon is on the menu this month. Huma Qureshi dons an apron for this cinematic homage to culinary queen Tarla Dalal. Let’s hope this Hindi tribute film is sprinkled in sugar, spice, and all things nice.

Releasing: 7 July

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (In c inemas)

Ever wondered what happens when the worlds of cooking and comedy collide? Add a love story into the mix and you have the makings of a must-watch Telugu romcom. See South Indian cinema queen Anushka Shetty and funny man Naveen Polishetty lead this highly anticipated family flick.

Releasing: 14 July

Vajood (In c inemas)

An impactful film that will leave you with lessons on embracing everything that makes you human. This Punjabi societal drama delves into the intricacies of Sikh identity and the layers of meaning behind adorning a turban.

Releasing: 14 July

Maaveeran (In c inemas)

Tamil-cinemagoers, brace yourselves for a rollercoaster filled with combat and chaos. This upcoming crime-thriller stars Sivakarthikeyan in a role that will make even the Avengers jealous. South Indian cinema takes the crown with turning heroes into masters of action.

Releasing: 14 July

Unaad ( JioCinema )

Small-town stories often leave you with the biggest smiles. Meet three boys of the Koli community who are taking on the troubles of being young, wild and free. This heart-warming Marathi release looks like the perfect flick for a freezing Friday night. Films releasing July 2023

Releasing: 8 July

Blind ( JioCinema )

Venture into the unknown as some answers can only be found in the darkest of places. Sonam Kapoor stars in this Hindi crime thriller as a visually-impaired police officer on the hunt for a ruthless serial killer. Don’t miss this twisted story that will leave you in suspense until the last second.

Releasing: 7 July

Voice of Sathyanathan (In c inemas)

When crime and comedy go hand-in-hand, always expect the unexpected. This upcoming Malayalam action movie aims to prove that there’s always more than meets the eye.

Releasing: 14 July

The Trial ( Disney+Hotstar )

Order, order! After Kajol’s social media stunt that left fans with more questions than answers, the release of this Hindi legal drama series might clear those queries. An adaptation of the American series The Good Wife, will this OTT take on all things live up to the original? Films releasing July 2023

Releasing: 14 July

Sweet Kaa ra m Coffe e (Prime Video)

Looking for a feel-good getaway without leaving your seat? Bring the family together for this Tamil drama series that will have you booking your next adventure. Take a trip with three women on a powerful journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Releasing: 6 July

Adhura (Prime Video)

Boarding school has never seemed spookier. The spirits in this Hindi horror series have some unfinished business that will drag you on a journey through the supernatural world. Be warned, this series isn’t for the faint hearted!

Films releasing July 2023

Releasing: 7 July

Read More: 16 films and series not to miss in June 2023