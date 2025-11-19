Dr Sonu Bhaskar takes top Asian Australian honour

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Long before he became one of Australia’s most influential Asian leaders, Dr Sonu Bhaskar’s world was lit up by a kerosene lamp in a quiet corner of India. It was in that small circle of light, reading second-hand books and drawing invisible maps for a future he couldn’t yet name, that his journey truly began.

This month, that boy — who once dreamed by the stubborn glow of a wick — was named the ‘Overall Winner’ of the Asian Australian Leadership Awards. It’s a recognition he describes as “a message sent back through time.”

“This honour is profoundly humbling,” the physician-scientist tells Indian Link in an exclusive interview. “It affirms a simple truth: that great journeys don’t need a grand stage to begin. They start with a single, stubborn light and the courage to read by it.”

It is an award he sees not only as his, but as belonging to migrants, to neurodivergent children like him, and to families who sacrifice quietly for the next generation.

“It signifies that the Australian story is actively being rewritten to be more inclusive,” he says, smiling.

WHEN SILENCE BECOMES STRENGTH

Dr Sonu Bhaskar’s story began in a schoolyard where he felt unseen. “The truth is that my greatest challenge was also my greatest teacher: growing up as a neurodivergent child in a place that didn’t have a name for it,” the acclaimed neurologist recalls.

“I remember the hot shame of fumbling with my shoelaces while other kids ran past, and the crushing weight of words stuck in my throat. But in that silence, I learned to listen. I learned to watch.”

What began as a coping mechanism eventually became the foundation of his scientific vision: noticing patterns others overlooked, asking questions no one thought to ask.

“That ‘outsider’s lens’ I developed just to survive became my most powerful tool. It taught me that innovation isn’t about following the crowd; it’s about having the courage to build a new path when the old one doesn’t work for you.”

That lens sharpened when he saw inequity up close — first in his own community, and later across rural India, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

“I held the hands of patients who had travelled for days to receive treatment that should be a universal right,” he shares. “In that moment, ‘health equity’ transformed from an abstract ideal into a burning, moral conviction.”

It is a conviction that has guided every step of his career.

BREAKING THE BAMBOO CEILING

So when Dr Sonu Bhaskar felt he was repeatedly coming up against the “bamboo ceiling” (barriers keeping qualified Asians from attaining leadership positions), he did not react with frustration but with creation.

“I learned you can’t just ask for a seat at a table that wasn’t built for you. You have to build a new one,” he says.

From that philosophy emerged the NSW Brain Clot Bank, the Global Health Neurology Lab, and the global consortia he has led — new structures designed not only to advance science, but to expand access and inclusion.

The NSW Brain Clot Bank, the first of its kind in the world, collects and analyses blood clots removed during stroke procedures to uncover their hidden biological clues. The Global Health Neurology Lab takes these discoveries further, transforming them into policies, prevention strategies, and scalable solutions for communities from Sydney to rural India. Together with international consortia, Dr Bhaskar has built collaborative platforms that bridge laboratory science with global health equity — ensuring innovation reaches those who need it most.

Looking back, Dr Bhaskar’s scientific journey began extraordinarily: when he held a removed brain clot in 2015 and saw something no one else did.

“They were born from a critical gap… I held one of these clots and realised it held the secrets to why the stroke happened; yet it was routinely discarded as medical waste.”

From this came a world-first: converting surgical “waste” into a diagnostic revolution.

“Our most significant contribution has been a fundamental shift in perspective: pioneering the concept of the ‘brain clot as a diagnostic tool.’”

This shift has unlocked new insight into stroke, dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and the lifelong health of the brain’s vascular system.

TAP YOUR SUPERPOWER

Dr Sonu Bhaskar is the recipient of prestigious awards, including the EU Marie Curie Fellowship, the Spanish Ministry of Health Fellowship, the Dutch Ministry Top Talent Award in Biomedical Sciences and Medical Innovation, and the Prof. AR Rao Young Scientist Award. He is the two-time winner of the 2019 European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Investigator Award, the 2020 Rotary Vocational Excellence Award, the 2021 Paul Harris Fellow recognition, the 2022 Top 40 under 40 Most Influential Asian Australian Leadership Award, the 2022 Australian Global Talent Award and the 2023 IABCA Science, Research and Development Award.

His journey is proof that breakthroughs often begin with questions asked from the margins.

His message to young Asian Australian researchers is not just advice — it is a lifeline.

“Your unique perspective is not a weakness; it is your superpower… You belong. Now go build the table you deserve a seat at.”

Where others might end with achievements, Dr Sonu Bhaskar ends with hope.

“I hope my legacy is not a single discovery, but a shift in mindset… The ultimate legacy would be a future where a child, regardless of where they are born, their heritage, or how their brain is wired, can see themselves as a scientist, a doctor, a leader, and an ‘architect of belonging’.”

This year’s Asian-Australian Leadership Awards were announced at a gala dinner in Melbourne on November 19. Now in its seventh year, the awards are an initiative of Asialink at the University of Melbourne and Executive Search firm Johnson Partners.

