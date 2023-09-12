Community rallies to support the family of Manpreet Deol

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a heartwarming display of solidarity and compassion, friends and well-wishers of the late Manpreet Deol have come together to launch a fundraising appeal to support his grieving family. Manpreet Deol, a beloved community leader known for his altruism and dedication to helping others, tragically lost his life in a devastating accident on Eyre Highway, Bookabie, South Australia, near Penong last Thursday.

“Manpreet’s untimely demise has left a void not only in the hearts of those who knew him but also within the communities he tirelessly served,” Mr Deol’s friend Khushbir Singh told Indian Link.

He leaves behind his wife and a 5-year-old son, both grappling with the emotional and financial repercussions of his sudden passing.

A poignant message from the fundraising appeal states, “Hi everyone, this fundraiser is to support Manpreet Singh Deol’s family, as you all may already know, who has passed away in a horrific crash happened on Eyre Highway, Bookabie South Australia near Penong this week. His demise has left his family in mourning. He was the only son and has left his wife and a 5-year-old boy behind.”

Manpreet’s life was characterised by a profound commitment to his community, both in India and Australia. He was a passionate Kabaddi enthusiast who actively organised Kabaddi competitions in South Australia, bringing people together through the joy of sport. His benevolent spirit extended to the less fortunate, as he frequently assisted impoverished families in India and even sponsored the weddings of underprivileged girls, a testament to his boundless kindness and generosity.

Friends and acquaintances fondly remember Manpreet Deol as a pillar of support, always ready to lend a helping hand.

“His dedication to the welfare of others knew no bounds. Now, when he is not around, it’s our turn to help his family and support them in their long run,” said Khushbir Singh.

The response from the community has been overwhelming, with many individuals and organisations stepping forward to support Manpreet’s family during this difficult time. Over 3,000 people have donated more than $172K in four days.

Manpreet Deol’s final rites will be conducted on Friday in Adelaide.

