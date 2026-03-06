Balance the Scales: Why women’s health must become Australia’s next great health reform

Reading Time: 4 minutes

International Women’s Day 2026 carries the Australian theme “Balance the Scales”, a reminder that fairness is not complete until every woman and girl is safe, heard, and able to shape her own life. Health is where that promise must become practical, because unequal care limits education, work, family life, and independence.

Women’s health is not a niche issue. It is the health of half our population and a foundation of family wellbeing. When women are healthy, pregnancies are safer, children thrive, and families function. When women’s health is delayed, dismissed, or inaccessible, the cost shows up everywhere: in time away from work, in caregiving strain, and in chronic illness that could have been prevented or treated earlier.

The hidden gap: longer lives, more years unwell

Women often live longer yet spend more of those years in poor health. Global analysis from the World Economic Forum and the McKinsey Health Institute estimates women spend 25% more time in “poor health” than men. That gap is not simply about biology; it reflects what gets prioritised, measured, and treated in our systems.

These years of “poor health” often come from conditions that don’t always cause early death but can erode daily life for decades: chronic pelvic pain, migraine, autoimmune disease, and the major life-stage transitions of perimenopause and menopause. When these issues are minimised, women learn to tolerate symptoms instead of receiving timely investigation and care.

Research and funding: When “standard” quietly means “male”

Evidence-based medicine depends on who is studied. For much of history, the “default” research participant was male, and female biology was treated as a complication. The result is a knowledge gap that affects diagnosis, treatment choices, and medication safety for women.

Funding decisions deepen this gap. In Australia, a major report highlighted that only 3.3% of government research funding in 2023–24 went to women’s health, with most of that focused narrowly on reproductive or sexual health. That leaves many high-burden conditions under-studied and under-resourced.

When dismissal becomes delay: Endometriosis

Endometriosis shows what happens when pain is normalised and research lags need. The World Health Organisation notes that the average time to diagnosis is between 4 and 12 years. Australian evidence summaries report an average delay of 6 to 8 years between symptom onset and diagnosis. A decade of delay is not “just how it is”; it is a systems problem we can improve with awareness, earlier suspicion, and better pathways.

The practical message is simple. Period pain that routinely stops you from school, work, sleep, or exercise is not something you must “push through.” Heavy bleeding that causes fatigue, dizziness, or changes your plans deserves assessment. Persistent pelvic pain, painful sex, or bowel and bladder symptoms should trigger a careful history and a clear plan, not repeated reassurance.

What women die from changes with age

Balancing the scales also means matching prevention and services to women’s needs across the lifespan. Australian data shows suicide is the leading cause of death among people aged 15–44, underlining how central prevention and early support are for women and girls.

In midlife, cancer remains a major threat. Breast and lung cancers are among the leading causes of death for women aged 45–74, and breast cancer is a leading cause of death for women aged 45–64.

In older age, dementia becomes defining. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) reports dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease) was the leading cause of death for women in Australia in 2023, and dementia accounts for a significant share of deaths among women.

Balancing the scales in real healthcare

In real healthcare, balancing the scales means earlier listening and earlier action. Women can support this by tracking patterns over time, pain, bleeding, sleep, mood, hot flushes, and triggers, and bringing that story clearly into the consultation. Clinicians can help by taking symptoms seriously the first time, recognising sex-specific presentations, and setting explicit next steps when the first plan doesn’t work. Policymakers can back this by investing beyond reproduction alone and building integrated, culturally safe women’s health pathways.

A promise worth making this International Women’s Day

Women’s health reform must move beyond symbolism into systems change. Research must routinely include women and analyse outcomes by sex, especially in cardiovascular disease and medication safety. Funding must expand beyond reproduction alone to the conditions that drive disability and “years lost to wellbeing,” including chronic pain, menopause care, and mental health. Health services must be integrated and culturally safe, because stigma, language barriers, and prior dismissal delay care for many women.

Encouragingly, Victoria has signalled momentum by supporting women’s health research through catalyst grants designed to strengthen evidence in previously overlooked areas; the task now is to translate research into faster diagnosis, better access, and care that fits women’s real lives.

International Women’s Day should not be the one day we talk about women’s health. It should be the day we renew a practical promise: women will be heard early, diagnosed sooner, treated safely, and supported across every life stage. If we truly balance the scales in women’s health, we don’t only improve women’s lives, we strengthen families, protect communities, and build a healthier nation for everyone.

Read more: When your cycle meets the betting app: Period mood changes and gambling harm