Skilled Nominated (Subclass 190) Visa allocations exhausted in SA

South Australia has announced that its Skilled Nominated (Subclass 190) visa allocations for 2022-23 have been completely exhausted. However, the good news is that the General Skilled Migration program will remain open until 8 June 2023, allowing prospective applicants to explore alternative options.

The exhaustion of the Subclass 190 visa allocations means that individuals who were hoping to secure this particular visa category will need to consider other avenues. South Australia’s Skilled and Business Migration program is actively reaching out to all affected clients to guide them through the next steps.

Several options are available for individuals who meet the requirements for the Subclass 190 visa at the time of lodgment. Firstly, they can elect to be nominated in the upcoming program year, 2023-2024, without needing to resubmit their application. Once an allocation of Subclass 190 nominations is made available in the new program year, the nomination will be granted immediately.

Alternatively, applicants can choose to accept a Subclass 491 nomination instead of the Subclass 190 nomination for the current program year. This provides an alternative pathway for skilled individuals to live and work in South Australia.

For those who are no longer interested in pursuing the Subclass 190 visa, there is the option to withdraw their application and request a refund. However, it’s important to note that future applications will be assessed based on new criteria, and refunds will not be offered to applicants who have already lodged an application and failed to meet the published criteria.

Understanding the potential concerns and queries of individuals affected by this development, the Migration SA says the Skilled and Business Migration team is committed to addressing them promptly.

“Clients are encouraged to submit their enquiries through the online portal for personalized assistance,” it said.

While the exhaustion of the Skilled Nominated (Subclass 190) visa allocations may be disappointing news for some applicants, South Australia believes that the decision to keep the General Skilled Migration program open until 8 June 2023 will ultimately benefit individuals seeking to live and work in the region.

