Indian national Vansh Khanna granted bail after alleged hit-and-run incident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An 18-year-old university student, Vansh Khanna, was granted bail after being accused of fleeing the scene following a collision with three school children. The incident, which took place in Sydney’s Crows Nest, left the community shocked and concerned about the safety of pedestrians.

According to police, the Indian national allegedly drove his sister’s Honda Accord through a red light, striking three boys aged 12 and 13 crossing the road with a green pedestrian signal. The impact caused the children to suffer leg and head injuries, necessitating immediate medical attention. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene near Falcon Street on the afternoon of 18 May.

Following the alleged hit and run, Vansh Khanna was arrested in Lane Cove, a nearby suburb, approximately half an hour after the incident occurred. Khanna’s sister, visibly emotional, accompanied him along with their aunt at Manly Local Court. Magistrate Robyn Denes granted bail, considering Khanna’s age and lack of criminal history. Despite facing seven charges, including dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision resulting in grievous bodily harm, the court did not perceive him as an ongoing risk to the public.

As part of his bail conditions, Vansh Khanna is required to surrender his passport and license. He must remain at his Lane Cove residence, shared with his sister, and report to Chatswood Police Station daily. Furthermore, a $10,000 cash surety provided by his aunt guarantees his compliance with these conditions.

Meanwhile, the three injured schoolchildren are recuperating in hospitals. Two 12-year-olds were transported to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in stable condition, while the 13-year-old boy received treatment at Sydney Children’s Hospital for serious, albeit non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes at the time of the incident, with loud noises and car horns beeping. The area experienced significant traffic congestion as emergency services and police worked to manage the situation.

Vansh Khanna is scheduled to appear in court again on June 8, where further legal proceedings related to the alleged hit-and-run incident will occur.

Read More: Ravneet Kaur & family face deportation threat, file petition for help