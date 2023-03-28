Daniel Mookhey, the first Australian minister to be sworn in on Bhagavad Gita

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Daniel Mookhey has made history by becoming the first Australian Minister to be sworn in to office by pledging his oath of allegiance using the Bhagavad Gita.

He was sworn in as NSW Treasurer in the interim Ministry of the Chris Minns Government today.

The ceremony took place at Government House, Sydney.

Treasurer Mookhey, the son of Indian migrants from the state of Punjab, has been a member of the New South Wales Legislative Council since 2015 and was previously the first Australian of Indian-origin politician to enter the NSW Parliament.

“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to be the first Australian Minister, state or federally, to take my oath of allegiance on the Bhagavad Gita,” Treasurer and Minister for the Gig Economy Daniel Mookhey said.

The Bhagavad Gita, a holy scripture for Hinduism, is considered significant in Hindu culture. Treasurer Mookhey’s Australian first follows UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was the UK’s first Minister and Prime Minister to be sworn in using the Bhagavad Gita.

With over 440,000 Hindus living in Australia, over 40% of whom reside in New South Wales, this oath demonstrates a strong commitment to reflecting the multiculturalism and diversity of the state.

At the ceremony, NSW Premier Chris Minns was sworn in as the 47th Premier of NSW, alongside Deputy Premier Prue Car, and six additional senior Ministers: Penny Sharpe, John Graham, Ryan Park, Jo Haylen, Michael Daley and Daniel Mookhey.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said, “I’m proud to lead a cabinet that reflects the multiculturalism and diversity of our state.”

“Our government is committed to putting people at the heart of our work and governing for all of NSW, it’s my hope that the public can see the strength that comes from diversity when they look at our team.”

“Daniel Mookhey has been a loyal servant to his constituents and the people of NSW and, like the rest of our team, is raring to hit the ground running in government,” said the new NSW Premier.

Mookhey had similarly pledged allegiance on the Gita while being sworn in to Parliament in 2015.

At that time he had told Indian Link that although he did read the Gita, his favourite prayer was the Hanuman Chalisa. (Devotion and courage are the values that are at the heart of this Hindu prayer.)

Mookhey’s Sydney-based family has deep links with the local Indian community, his parents being a part of the founding members of the first Hindu temple in Australia, SriMandir Temple at Auburn.

