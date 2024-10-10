A visionary, a titan: Australia’s Indian community mourn Ratan Tata

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ratan Naval Tata, pioneering industrialist and the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has passed away on October 9 at the Breach Candy Hospital following age-related health conditions. He was 86.

Tata was admitted to the hospital on Monday, sparking intense speculation on his health status in corporate, political and common circles. Following a statement confirming he was undergoing routine medical examinations, he was reportedly put on life-support systems, though the Tata Group officials did not confirm or deny anything.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said Tata will be cremated with full state honours.

Honouring an indelible legacy

Australia’s Indian community are expressing their profound sadness at the loss of a man described as the ‘modest’ Indian tycoon, known for his philanthropic contributions and for the globalisation of the Tata Group.

Last year, Tata was conferred an honorary Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) medal, Australia’s highest civilian honour, for his “distinguished service to the Australia-India bilateral relationship, particularly to trade, investment and philanthropy”.

Ratan Tata has also previously received a Doctor of Business honoris causa from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in 2012, and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, in 2008.

The Australia India Business Council has reflected on the news of Tata’s passing.

“His support for strengthening Australia-India ties inspired numerous collaborations across industries, including education, technology, and sustainability. His dedication to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy set a gold standard, embodying the values that AIBC holds dear,” they shared via LinkedIn.

“As we reflect on his remarkable legacy, we extend our deepest condolences to the Tata family, friends, and all who were touched by his vision and kindness. The world has lost a true pioneer, but his spirit will continue to guide and inspire the future of India, Australia, and beyond.”

CEO of the Australia-India Institute, Lisa Singh, has also expressed her admiration at Mr Tata’s legacy.

“It is rare to find such a successful and visionary businessman who also embodies humility, compassion and true leadership. Vale Ratan Tata,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

The news of Ratan Tata’s passing has also touched the global diaspora, with Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressing his condolences via X.

This is a picture I will cherish forever. Such a great man and a great mind. Blessed to have known him. Om Shanthi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/c5LDTgzw8o — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 9, 2024

“My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji,” he wrote.

Current Chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, has praised the truly uncommon leader, whose immeasurable contributions have shaped the very fabric of India.

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief on the demise of Ratan Tata.

“My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Ratan Tata: A humble achiever

Born in 1937 to a traditional Parsi family in Mumbai, Ratan Naval Tata studied architecture at Cornell University, returning to India to work on the factory floor of Tata Steel in the early 1960s. In 1991, he took over as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from his uncle JRD Tata, where he served till his own retirement on December 28, 2012.

Tata’s humility and sharp business acumen transformed the conglomerate into a globally recognised force with numerous high-profile acquisitions, including British tea firm Tetley, Anglo-Dutch steelmakers Corus, and luxury car brands Jaguar and Land Rover. Over his tenure, revenues grew manifold, totalling over $100 billion by 2011-12.

Ratan Tata oversaw the creation of the Indica, the first car model designed and built in India, and touted as a safe and affordable car for all Indians. His later model, the Nano, expanded on this dream, but was discontinued due to issues with safety and marketing.

He has also been praised for his resilience following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which the Tata Group’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was targeted.

Tata was also a substantial philanthropist as the Chairman of the Tata Trusts, comprising the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts. About two-thirds of Tata Sons’ share capital is held by philanthropic trusts.

Under his guidance and leadership, these Trusts metamorphosed from being reactive charities to India’s premier philanthropic foundations, striving to transform the lives of millions of individuals, through meaningful partnerships with like-minded non-profit organisations, communities, governments (state and central), corporates and foreign funding organisations.

He was a significant advocate for Australia-India trade ties, advocating for the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was finalised in 2022.

IT and business services organisation Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been based in Australia since 1998 and employ 17,000 staff and associates, the largest number of Australians in any Indian company.

Ratan Naval Tata never married and was a private man; he is survived by his family members including Simone Tata, Jimmy Tata, Noel Tata, Aloo Tata, Shireen Jejeebhoy, Deanne Jejeebhoy, Leah Tata, Maya Tata, Neville Tata, Manasi Tata, Jamset Tata, Tiana Tata and others.