7 best Sonu Nigam songs to enjoy on his 47th birthday

Sonu Nigam is a Bollywood singer who needs no introduction. In his career spanning two decades, he has created a commendable collection of tracks that appeals to all generations.

To celebrate the talented Sonu Nigam on his 47th birthday, Indian Link Radio station manager Ekta Sharma rounds up his most noteworthy tracks.

Sandese Aate Hai from Border (1997)

Perhaps one of the more famous songs from this classic film, “Sandese Aate Hai” was the breakout song that led several Bollywood directors to enlist Nigam for their future films. He also won the 43rd Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for this catchy tune.

Kal Ho Naa Ho from Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Did you know that the film’s director Karan Johar was so adamant to feature the talented Sonu Nigam in this piece, that he waited over a month till Sonu Nigam was free to record it? It was a good call – the song now features on Outlook magazine’s list of 20 Best Hindi Film Songs Ever.

Abhi Mujhe Mein Kahin from Agneepath (2012)

Sonu Nigam’s voice might always be delightful, but many critics believed he proved his worth (once again) with this track. Mellow and romantic, with a tinge of contemplation, the song also won for its lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Deewana Tera from his Hindi album Deewana (1999)

It might not have featured in a Bollywood film, but no list of Sonu Nigam songs can be complete without this cult classic! “Deewana Tera” has been considered one of the best Indian pop songs ever, and continues to sway audiences even today!

Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

We all have our reasons for loving K3G, but an often unspoken reason is this soulful addition by Sonu Nigam to the film’s soundtrack. The lyrics just hit differently, accompanied by the iconic music video of SRK and Kajol with the backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza.

Zoobi Doobi from 3 Idiots (2009)

It’s not just the music video with this one – “Zoobi Doobi” really does thrive on its retro Bollywood vibe from the 60’s. It’s also one of the few songs in the movie, if not the only one, to feature a female voice (the equally talented Shreya Ghoshal).

Nagada Nagada from Jab We Met (2007)

While the film’s Geet is unapologetically Punjabi, this song proves that Jab We Met doesn’t hesitate to embrace those vibes either! Dubbed “bhangra-tastic” for Sonu Nigam’s energetic delivery, it’s definitely a song that gets stuck on your mind for hours after (in the best way!)

Happy birthday, Sonu Nigam!

