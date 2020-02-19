5 tips for your healthy curls

Curly hair can be chaotic, unruly and might require a little extra attention, but nothing can beat the natural spark it adds to your personality.

To help ones stressing about taking care of curly manes, our expert shares tips you genuinely need to know about maintaining gorgeous and stunning curls.



Clean and deep condition your curls

Select a suitable shampoo, conditioner and serum for curly hair. Your hair care products should be a little heavier in texture, to ensure extra nourishment and conditioning. Curls need a lot of moisture as the natural oil produced from the scalp doesn’t reach the hair, that’s the reason curly hair is more frizzy, tangled and rough. It should be considered as a habit to deep condition your curls. Another variant that can be beneficial for curly hair is a leave-in milk cream conditioner.



Use a wide-toothed comb to brush your curls starting from the bottom or ends

Don’t start brushing your hair from roots or even from the middle of your hair, or you’re begging for breakage and split ends. Always brush your hair from the ends and gently going upwards to your roots. That’s how your curly hair should be treated.



Use oil-based hair mask for curly hair

It is said that curly hair tends to get frizzy and dry very easily as the natural oil from the scalp doesn’t reach your hair length, therefore it is important to deep condition your hair with an oil-based conditioners such as coconut oil, argan oil etc. The same conditioner you can also use as a hair mask and let it sit for 10-15 mins and wash it off thoroughly. This method will not only give you soft and smooth curls but also prevents frizzyhair.



Avoid heat and styling products

Curly hair is sensitive and can be damaged easily and if we treat it with heating tools and styling products then it may lose its texture and quality. Avoiding heating tools like blow dryers, diffusers etc and styling products like sprays and gels may hold the quality and protect curls from getting damaged. For better results tap your curly hair with a T-Shirt and let them dry naturally and splash on some oil to style them.



Sleep time routine for curly hair

It’s important to take care of your curls before going to sleep every night so that you do not wake up with frizzy and tangled hair. Always make a pineapple bun on the top of your head, loosely taking your curls and just securing it like a bun. If you have short length hair, then you can also secure your curls with a satin hair wrap.

