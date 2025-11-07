10-minute test to detect kidney damage: RMIT’S Vipul Bansal

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For millions of people battling kidney disease, time is everything – yet diagnosis often comes too late. Now, an Indian-origin scientist in Melbourne may have found a way to change that. Detecting kidney damage

At RMIT University, Professor Vipul Bansal and his team are developing a rapid bedside test that can detect kidney injury in just 10 minutes – way before existing tests to show any signs of damage. The breakthrough could help doctors prevent a short-term condition from turning into a lifelong illness, and bring life-saving diagnostics to hospitals and homes alike.

“Our test results can be produced within 10 minutes of testing, directly at the patient’s bedside without relying on expensive equipment,” Bansal told Indian Link. “This will allow repeated testing on patients in intensive care units and better management of patients.”

This rapid point-of-care test is being developed by RMIT in partnership with Australian diagnostic company Nexsen Limited, and is backed by a $1.125 million contract.

Just in time

Acute kidney injury (AKI) affects nearly 30% of intensive care admissions worldwide, and if left undetected, can evolve into chronic kidney disease (CKD) – a lifelong condition that already impacts 700 million people globally. Detecting kidney damage

Bansal’s innovation aims to shift how we think about kidney health altogether. “Currently, kidney damage is detected by looking at kidney function – whether enough urine is being produced or if creatinine levels are rising,” he explained. “We need a paradigm shift. Instead of measuring the kidney’s function, which is indirect, our test detects molecules released from the damage of the kidney itself. This allows us to detect kidney health at a much earlier stage.”

The technology combines ultrabright nanoparticles, high-affinity aptamers, and a modular lateral flow platform – components his team has refined over the past decade. Together, they enable an ultrasensitive, portable test that can pick up the earliest signs of kidney injury.

Crucially, the test is designed to be simple and widely deployable, requiring no laboratory infrastructure or technical expertise. “Our technology is operationally similar to a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test,” said Bansal. “This makes it ideal for resource-limited settings – both in developing economies and in rural and remote parts of Australia that lack healthcare infrastructure.”

The implications for patient care could be profound. “The kidney acts as the sewerage system of the body,” Bansal explained. “Any drugs or treatments given to ICU patients can rapidly decline kidney health. Regular monitoring will help clinicians make more informed decisions and improve patient outcomes.”

Looking ahead

In order to make at-home kidney monitoring a reality, the challenge isn’t just technological, it’s educational.

“One key barrier is the education piece – currently there is no other at-home monitoring technology for chronic kidney disease,” he said. “Patients and the healthcare system have not necessarily realised the importance of an at-home kidney monitoring test. While finger-prick blood glucose monitoring tests are now routinely used, bringing chronic kidney disease testing into homes for routine monitoring will require educating both patients and doctors. With this particular test, we are trying to serve a new segment of the market that currently does not exist.”

The RMIT-Nexsen collaboration is moving quickly toward clinical validation, building on a proprietary diagnostic platform already proven effective for other diseases. “We expect to make significant progress in the coming months toward clinical validation,” Bansal said.

For Bansal, who grew up in India before migrating to Australia, the research also reflects a deeper calling. “You are in a unique position if you are an Indian-origin researcher working in Australia,” he reflected. “The association with both these countries allows you to appreciate their common challenges. By focusing on these, you have the potential to create global impact.”

With a background in nanotechnology, he has dedicated his career to early diagnostics in women’s, childrens’, and metabolic health. “By detecting problems early, we give clinicians the power to fix them,” he said. “Currently, it’s often too late by the time we know there is a problem.” Detecting kidney damage

As the project moves closer to trials, Bansal’s advice for young scientists is simple yet profound: “If you are in the field of science, you have the true power to contribute to society. But we all have limited time. Choose the problems you want to solve – and choose them wisely.”

