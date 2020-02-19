Yummy snacks for kids

If they’re just back from school or have some friends over, snacks for kids can become hectic for you and repetitive for them. Our expert Chef Nita Mehta comes to the rescue and shares some recipes for healthy treats.



OAT CUTLETS I Makes 6

Healthy oats and vegetable cutlets for kids that are pan-fried till golden.

2 potatoes – boiled and grated

½ cups oats

½ cup grated cauliflower

½ cup grated carrot

¼ cup boiled peas

¼ cup chopped coriander leaves

1 tbsp kishmish

1 tsp salt or to taste, ¼ tsp pepper

½ tsp garam masala, ½ tsp chaat masala

Topping

· 2 tbsp sesame seeds

· 2 tbsp suji

How to prepare

1. Mix all ingredients with boiled grated potatoes. Mash well to bind.

2. Make 6 balls of the above mixture. Flatten each ball & give it a heart shape.

3. Spread the topping mix on a plate. Press both sides of each cutlet in it.

4. Pan fry cutlets in 1-2 tbsp oil in a pan.



KALA CHANNA LOLLIPOPS I Makes 15

½ cup kale channe – soak, pressure cook with 1 cup water for 20 min after the whistle

2 small potatoes – boiled and grated

½ cup grated carrot

2 tbsp chopped mint

2 slices of bread

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp chat masala

2 tsp channa masala

TOPPING

2-3 tbsp corn flour

Some green tutti fruity for eyes



Break bread into pieces and put in a mixer. Grind to get fresh bread crumbs. Grind the channas to a paste with a little water.. Mix channa paste, boiled potatoes, grated carrot, mint, bread crumbs, ketchup, salt, chat masala, red chilli powder and channa masala. Make balls and insert a stick in each. Flatten the ball on the stick. Coat lightly with corn flour. Insert 2 tutti fruity as eyes. Refrigerate for 30 min. Shallow-fry in a pan, till golden along with the stick. Make mouth with ketchup and serve

MINI CORN BUNS I Makes 12

12 mini buns

2 tbsp oil mixed with ¼ tsp salt, red chilli flakes

1 onion – finely chopped

2 tbsp chopped celery

1 red capsicum – cubed

½ cup chopped zucchini

½ cup frozen corn

1 tbsp chopped coriander



Mix together

3 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp mustard sauce

1 tsp chili garlic paste

4 tbsp grated cheese

1 tsp Oregano

1 tsp red chili flakes

Hollow buns. Mix 2 tbsp oil with a pinch of salt and red chili flakes. Brush the outside and inside of each bun with this oil. Keep aside. Heat 2 tbsp oil. Add onion and celery cook till soft. Add red capsicum. Zucchini and corn. Mix well. Add coriander, salt, pepper and keep aside. Mix mayonnaise with mustard, chili garlic paste, grated cheese. Oregano and chili flakes.. Add vegetables to mayonnaise mix and check salt. Stuff in the buns. To serve, heat a flat pan and place the stuffed buns on it. Reduce heat and cover and cook for 4-5 min. Serve hot.

SPROUT CHAAT BASKET I Makes 6

6 slices bread

2 tbsp oil

½ tsp chaat masala

Filling

1 cup moong sprouts – boiled with ½ tsp salt, a pinch of haldi in 1 cup water for 5 min)

½ cup chopped cucumber

½ cup fresh anaar

½ tsp Chaat masala

2-3 tbsp imli ki meethi chutney

Boil moong sprouts with ½ tsp salt, a pinch of haldi in 1 cup water for 5 min. Strain Take a cookie cutter or a steel glass and cut out a round. Repeat with all slices. Keep the bread round on a rolling board. With the help of a rolling pin (belan), press applying pressure and roll out the round thinly Mix chat masala with oil. Apply on both sides of the bread rounds with a brush In a muffin tray place the cut out bread Grill the bread baskets in the oven for 10 minutes or till light brown on the edges Mix sprouts with cucumber and, anar. Add chat masala. Add 2-3 tbsp meethi chutney At the time of serving, fill the baskets with the filling.



GARLIC BREAD

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese

¼ cup grated cheddar cheese

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic paste

½ tsp red chilli flakes

½ tsp oregano

¼ tsp black pepper

pinch of salt

Cut loaf into slices Put 1 tsp butter on a pan and put the bread slices on it. Reduce heat and keep on low heat till golden from bottom. Mix all ingredients till smooth Apply on bread on the toasted side Put 1 tsp butter on a pan and put the bread slices on it. Cover and reduce heat. For 2-3 minutes till cheese looks melted and bread is golden from bottom Remove from pan and serve

CHICKEN FINGERS

2 boneless chicken breast

1 egg (½ +½)

2 tbsp curd

1 tbsp lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

½ cup flour (maida)

¼ tsp salt, and pepper

½ tsp red chili powder

1 tsp oregano

½ tsp garlic powder

1 cup cornflakes

DIP (mix all)

1 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp ketchup

Salt, pepper to taste

Flatten chicken breast with a belan. Cut into thin fingers Whisk ½ egg with curd, lemon juice and salt in a bowl. Add the chicken fingers. Better to keep aside for 1-2 hours or even overnight Mix maida with salt, pepper, oregano, red chili and garlic powder Crush cornflakes in a mixer for just a second Pick up each piece of marinated chicken and coat over maida Mix remaining half egg with 2 tbsp water Dip chicken finger in egg wash and roll over cornflakes Fry 5-6 chicken fingers on medium heat till golden and cooked. Serve hot

IANS