Yamuna river: How can we save the holy river

The Yamuna River, a sacred and life-giving waterbody in India, faces numerous challenges in its quest to remain pristine. Originating from the Yamunotri Glacier in the Uttarakhand Himalayas at an altitude of 6,387 metres, the Yamuna River flows across seven states, supporting over 57 million people and accounting for more than 70% of Delhi’s water supply.

As it begins its journey from the glacier, the Yamuna River is a breathtaking sight to behold. Crystal-clear waters flow gently through the picturesque valleys, surrounded by lush green forests and majestic mountains. The river’s serene beauty is a sight to behold, with its gentle currents and tranquil atmosphere.

However, as the river flows through various states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, its pristine condition deteriorates significantly. Domestic sewage, industrial effluents, and idol immersion become major contributors to the river’s pollution. By the time it reaches Delhi, the Yamuna River has transformed into a frothy, dirty waterbody, with high levels of phosphate, heavy metals, and fecal coliform bacteria.

Further damage is done in the capital.

Although only 2% of the Yamuna flows through urban Delhi, this stretch carries over 80% of the river’s pollution – its waters now dark and toxic, it takes the grim title of a ‘dead’ or ‘dying’ river.

Despite its sacred status in Hinduism, the Yamuna River continues to suffer from human neglect. Hindus worship the river as a goddess, and its banks are often lined with devotees performing rituals and prayers. However, the contradiction between reverence and reality is stark, with the river’s condition worsening over the years.

Historically, rivers have been a source of conflict, with wars fought over access to water resources. In recent times, the Delhi election highlighted the importance of cleaning the Yamuna River, with the new government promising to restore the river’s pristine condition within three years.

To achieve this ambitious goal, several challenges must be addressed. These include:

Upgrading sewage treatment plants: Existing plants must be upgraded to handle the massive amounts of wastewater generated by Delhi’s growing population

Implementing effective waste management: A comprehensive waste management system must be put in place to prevent industrial effluents and domestic waste from entering the river.

Promoting community involvement: Educating and involving local communities in river conservation efforts can help raise awareness and drive change.

Emulating international best practices: Studying successful river conservation projects from around the world can provide valuable insights and inspiration.

For inspiration, one can look at examples of clean and beautiful rivers around the world, including Australia:

The Murray River: Australia’s longest river, stretching over 2,530 kilometres, is a popular destination for tourists and supports a diverse range of wildlife.

The Noosa River: Located in Queensland, this river is known for its pristine waters, sandy beaches, and vibrant marine life.

Other international examples include:

The Rhine River: Flowing through six European countries, the Rhine River is a prime example of a well-managed and clean waterway, supporting tourism, industry, and wildlife.

The Columbia River: Located on the US-Canada border, this river is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, supporting salmon fisheries, and generating hydroelectric power.

The fjords of Norway: Norway’s majestic fjords, such as the Sognefjord and the Hardangerfjord, are a testament to the country’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage.

Inspired from these rivers, perhaps these concrete steps can be taken to restore the Yamuna River:

Developing eco-tourism initiatives: Create eco-tourism initiatives to promote the Yamuna River as a tourist destination, supporting local economies and raising awareness about the river’s importance.

Establishing a river conservation authority: Set up a dedicated river conservation authority to oversee the restoration efforts, ensure coordination among stakeholders, and monitor progress.

Investing in research and development: Support research and development initiatives to identify innovative solutions for river restoration, such as new technologies for wastewater treatment and pollution reduction.

Abhishek Goel is a Delhi-based expert on clean water management

