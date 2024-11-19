Saving the Spotted Handfish: Dr Gunjan Pandey

Reading Time: 3 minutes

AC/DC’s track Walk All Over You and the Spotted Handfish are a match made in metaphor.

The quirky trait of “walking” rather than swimming makes the Spotted Handfish look like it’s strutting its body in true rock-star fashion – just like the Aussie rock band’s attitude-filled rebellious song.

Endemic to Tasmania, the Spotted Handfish (Brachionichthys Hirsutus) has a bit of that “standout character” vibe going on too – as it walks on its (modified) pectoral fins.

The Spotted Handfish has a speckled pattern, which helps it blend into its sandy, seafloor habitat. This camouflage provides some protection against predators.

Despite this, there are fewer than 2,000 of them remaining in the wild. This critically endangered species is an important part of Tasmania’s unique marine ecosystem, and its decline due to habitat degradation and invasive species has made it a priority for genomic research at CSIRO.

Scientists at CSIRO have recently sequenced the first-ever full genome of the Spotted Handfish in efforts to conserve the species, aligning with the organisation’s goal of preserving Australia’s biodiversity. “Genome sequencing provides tools to monitor genetic diversity and develop potential inbreeding strategies, which is critical for a small population,” explains Dr Gunjan Pandey, senior research scientist at CSIRO.

“It can also help track genetic changes over time, assess the effectiveness of breeding programs, and ensure that released individuals maintain population diversity. These insights guide conservation strategies, including habitat restoration efforts and breeding plans to enhance population resilience.”

Inside the genomics initiative

The project is part of the Applied Genomics Initiative (AGI) that Dr Pandey is part of. The AGI brings together experts from across CSIRO. It supports translational research and real world decision-making by providing high-quality genomic resources to Australian researchers. “This initiative emphasises both species conservation and creating genomic blueprints to future-proof research,” Dr Pandey shares.

Key species being studied under this initiative include disease vectors, avian species (e.g. The Night Parrot, ground parrots etc), food crop plants, freshwater and marine fish, Great Barrier Reef organisms (e.g. corals, sponges), plastic-degrading insects, invasive plant and animal species, and more.

The most recent genome sequencing is of the Spotted Handfish. Dr Pandey explains the process: “A key challenge was obtaining DNA without harming the individuals (Spotted Handfish), given the species’ small population size.”

The team was fortunate as a handfish specimen that died naturally provided an opportunity to extract DNA.

“Such samples are however prone to contamination from microorganisms, especially in marine environments,” Dr Pandey further says. “To address this, we implemented a special protocol for DNA extraction and designed a novel bioinformatics workflow for genome assembly. These methods ensured the sequencing process was both accurate and minimally invasive, preserving the integrity of the data.” How will this research help in the species’ recovery and protection, we ask.

Firstly, CSIRO scientists follow an open science approach – meaning the genomic resources are immediately made available to the scientific community to expedite conservation efforts. And so, the Spotted Handfish genome is now publicly accessible.

“The genome is expected to provide key insights into the fish’s reproductive biology, environmental adaptations, and vulnerabilities,” Dr Pandey adds. “It will also empower conservationists to optimise breeding programs by identifying critical genes involved in development and stress responses, while enabling scientists to enhance habitat restoration through insights into evolutionary traits and mitigate threats like pollution and invasive species.”

A collaborative effort needed

Conservation efforts however don’t just end there.

Community and governmental involvement in leveraging genomic research to ensure the survival of endangered species like the Spotted Handfish are both crucial, Dr Pandey says.

He stresses the importance of raising public awareness and fostering active community involvement to support habitat protection and breeding initiatives. He adds that government policies should play a key role by establishing a framework that ensures funding and effective execution of conservation strategies.

“Collaborative efforts between scientists, policymakers, and the community ensure that genomic research aligns with broader environmental goals.”

His long-term vision is to integrate genomic data into routine conservation practices, enabling precision monitoring and adaptive management of species and ecosystems.

“Emerging technologies, such as environmental DNA (eDNA) and AI-based predictive models, hold great promise for enhancing biodiversity assessments. These methodologies will improve the detection and management of endangered species, ensuring more effective conservation outcomes.”

