Wrapping up 2024: Top 10 Indian Songs

This year we witnessed an assortment of ‘desi’ tracks that have won the hearts of music lovers all throughout the world. These tracks range from peppy Bollywood numbers to soulful indie songs. The following is a list that we have compiled of the top ten songs that have made an indelible mark on us this year.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Track

A captivating remix originally composed by Raghav, remastered by Tanishk Bagchi and additional vocals by Asees Kaur, this song truly messes with our ‘jiyas’ (hearts). The slick music video featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s hook step in the song certainly had everyone in the mood to groove in 2024.

Sajni

The true idea of simplicity is encapsulated in this song, which also transports us to the genre that we gravitate towards when we listen to easy, soul-touching music. The song composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Arijit Singh from the film Laapata Ladies has a classic vibe that may compel you to hum!

Tauba Tauba

Tauba Tauba’s addictive melody is the secret sauce that has contributed to the song’s success on the internet an made Karan Aujla an overnight global sensation. The song’s peppy tempo and captivating lyrics, along with Vicky Kaushal’s dashingly smooth moves makes it impossible to ignore.The song from Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri starrer Bad Newzz has the ability to capture your attention and make you want to move, regardless of whether you are scrolling through Instagram or getting a peek of the music on television. Top 2024 Indian Songs

Aaj Ki Raat

To argue that Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance number Aaj Ki Raat, which was included in the super hit film Stree 2, has a distinct fan base would not be an incorrect statement. Both Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar have contributed their voices to the song, which is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.

Husn

Husn a single by indi-pop artist Anuv Jain is a moving ballad that explores the depths of despair. His delicate wordplay and moving storytelling are on full display in this song, which delves into the anguish of one-sided love and the narrator’s struggle to accept the fact that their love would never be returned in any meaningful way. The song is a soothing balm for your aching heart.

Aasa Kooda

The Tamil song Aasa Kooda is sung by Sai Abhyankkar and Sai Smriti. This love song is from the album Think Indie is about a boy and a girl who meet by chance and fall in love at first sight. Interesting fact: This internet hit was written by a 21-year-old Sathyan Ilanko from St. Clair in Western Sydney. Top 2024 Indian Songs

Gulabi Saadi

You get to know that a song is a hit when celebs start making reel using it, same happened with Gulabi Sadi. The Marathi song sung by Sanju Rathod became a rage on Instagram. It has over 4 million loops on Instagram. IPL team Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a film of their players dancing to it. And even Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and director- choreographer Remo Dsouza also posted their rendition of the song.

Suniya Suniya

Suniyan Suniyan has emerged as a phenomenon on the internet, and it became popular on Instagram postings, reels, and stories. This Punjabi song, which was written by Mixsingh and sung by Juss, is a wonderful example of how good sound can be effectively combined with outstanding lyrics.

Dekha Tainu

Who would have thought a couplet from the 2001 hit song ‘Shava Shava’ could be made into a full-blown romantic number some 23 years later? This song takes you on a nostalgia trip to 2001 yet sounds very 2024, fresh. A treat for all the SRK-Kajol and K3G fans. We are not complaining; this song is pure love! Top 2024 Indian Songs

Naina

This chartbuster from the film The Crew is another great collab between Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh. But credit goes to film producer Rhea Kapoor, who pushed Dosanjh to write a song in Hindi. The music video is a visual delight as Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, add the oomph factor into Dosanjh’s tune, making the song look all things glam.

