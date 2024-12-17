The ultimate New Year’s Eve party playlist 2024

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As we shimmy closer to 2025, it’s time to curate the perfect Bollywood playlist to ensure your New Year’s Eve party is nothing short of dhamakedar. From the hottest new tracks to iconic bangers that still get everyone grooving, this playlist will have your guests yelling “once more!” instead of “Happy New Year!”

Here’s a roundup of 25 Bollywood tracks that deserve a special spot in your New Year’s Eve party playlist:

What Jhumka? (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, 2023)

A modern take on a classic song presents the perfect opportunity to get your party started. Plus the hook step is so easy you really can’t mess it up.

Naacho Naacho (RRR, 2022)

RRR’s party anthem – perfect for a group dance challenge!

Ghungroo (War, 2019)

Because no playlist is complete without a Hrithik dance number. Let’s admit it, we’ve all had a crush on him at one point.

Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho, 2016)

Still undefeated. If your friends aren’t breaking out their imaginary sunglasses, you’ve got the wrong crowd.

London Thumakda (Queen, 2014)

This track is like wine – gets better with age. If you’re not thumak-ing, are you even partying?

Saturday Saturday (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2014)

Let’s pretend it’s Saturday even though it’s Tuesday this year for NYE. Thank god for public holidays!

Ude Dil Befikre (Befikre, 2016)

Carefree vibes for that midnight countdown. Also, the perfect opportunity to forget about all your problems and leave them in 2024! Be befikre and welcome the new year with a new attitude.

Lungi Dance (Chennai Express, 2013)

This tribute to Rajnikanth still gets everyone in splits. Pull out those lungis and get ready to shake a leg!

Malhari (Bajirao Mastani, 2015)

Channel your inner warrior with this energetic number – perfect for some friendly dance-off but also to get you in the mood to quite literally kick 2024 out the door!

Badtameez Dil (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013)

There’s not much to say about this song. It’s pretty self explanatory. But if you still need a reason, here it is: Ranbir’s charm + crazy beats = a crowd favorite.

Chammak Challo (Ra.One, 2011)

This is THE Bollywood party song, where we all learned how to dance without doing much movement. And who doesn’t love a little Akon in their Bollywood?

Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan, 2010)

It’s not just Sheila who is jawan – it’ll be us all because Katrina’s iconic moves are an unbeatable energy boost at 12 midnight.

Gallan Goodiyan (Dil Dhadakne Do, 2015)

This family dance track is perfect for bringing the generations together and it’s just a feel good song which is exactly what we all need this New Year’s Eve.

Jai Jai Shivshankar (War, 2019)

Hrithik and Tiger came together for one of the best Holi-turned-party tracks ever so it’s only fitting that we include the song with two of the best dancers in the fraternity.

Aaj ki raat (Stree 2, 2024)

Tamannah Bhatia brings back gracious to Bollywood “item” songs with this original hit song so you better be ready to drop it like it’s hot for the song from the second biggest movie of the year!

Taras, (Munjya, 2024)

Taras is the chai shot your New Year’s Eve playlist needs and is the perfect combination with Jasmine Sandlas’ sultry voice and modern hip-hop music.

G.O.A.T (Diljit Dosanjh)

Did you really think there would not be a single Diljit Dosanjh song in this playlist?? Come on, 2024 was literally the year of Diljit Dosanjh!

Where’s the Party Tonight (Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, 2006)

Now, we know this song isn’t too popular and isn’t a cult classic but trust us, it really doesn’t get better than this!

Mauja Hi Mauja (Jab We Met, 2007)

You’re not a real one if you didn’t already have this song in your shortlist! It’s a no brainer. We’ll leave it at that.

Oo Antava (Pushpa, 2021)

This song is proof that Pushpa is the gift that keeps on giving – we bet even when we’re 60 years old, we’ll still be dancing to this song!

Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana (Don, 1978; Don, 2006)

This is one of those rare scenarios where the original song and the remake deliver an equal hit. So, pick your poison! Are you going to opt for legendary Asha Bhosle or the golden girl, Sunidhi Chauhan?

O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan (Teesri Manzil, 1966)

You might not have seen the movie, but you definitely will know the words to this timeless party song. We must honour Mohammed Rafi by playing this song at our party almost 60 years on!

What Is Mobile Number (Haseena Maan Jaayegi, 1999)

Now, this song is for all those people waiting to shoot their shot. If you’re special someone is at this party, let this be your chance to tell them how you really feel by asking for the number with this ’90s hit! You can thank us later!

Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se, 1998)

Possibly the only superhit song yet to be remade but we’re hoping that day never comes! You can never “outdo” the “doer”. This song deserves to be on every playlist, EVER. (period)

O o jaane jaana (Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, 1998)

The song where Salman Khan showed ultimate “rizz” by playing the guitar, while shirtless. That’s all. If not in your playlist, it should definitely be in your watch list!

So, use this New Year’s Eve party playlist cue the music, gather your squad, and dance like it’s the grand finale of a Bollywood movie – because if there’s one thing 2025 deserves, it’s an entrance packed with dhamaka!

