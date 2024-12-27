Wrapping up 2024: Top 10 Indian films

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Indian film industry had a spectacular year in 2024 with a wide variety of genres that appealed to viewers all across the world. Here are the top ten Indian hits of the year, ranging from gripping mysteries to touching dramas, that had a lasting impression on both audiences, box office receipts, and us.

Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank

Nobody was let down by the highly anticipated follow-up to the legendary horror comedy Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi. Restoring the original’s charisma while introducing a new plot that held viewers’ attention, Stree 2 achieved the ideal combination of horror and comedy garnering 800 crores at the box office.

Amar Singh Chamkila

In this biopic, director Imtiaz Ali and actors Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra did a fabulous job of capturing the Punjabi pop sensation from the 80s, Amar Singh Chamkila’s life, the challenges he faced, and the legacy he left behind, making it one of the year’s most notable films.

Laapataa Ladies

Two brides from rural India went missing, and Kiran Rao’s offbeat comedy-drama followed their adventures. It was well-received by critics and audiences alike for its innovative plot points, hilarious situations, and astute societal satire.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The supernatural thriller-comedy genre reached new heights in the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. An unforgettable cinematic event with a riveting plot and superb acting by Kartik Aryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

All We Imagine As Light

The inimitable gaze of director Payal Kapadia, who incorporates poetry, social commentary, and portraiture of a city that nurtures dreams of a better life but suppresses the very desires that stem from the urge for individual freedom, makes All We Imagine as Light a stunning film that leaves a lasting impression. The film won multiple honours and currently nominated for Golden Globes in the Best Foreign Film category and made headline for being one of the top picks of 2024 on former US President Barrack Obama’s list.

Meiyazhagan

The Tamil movie starring Arvind Swamy and Karthi ventures into sensitive region where human emotions revolve around recollections of the past and search for significance more than twenty years later. Meiyazhagan is a ray of sunshine, a film that feels like a cosy hug on a winter night.

Maharaja

A narrative of people dealing with startling coincidences, Maharaja skilfully threads together a web of planned and unplanned events. A superb crucial performance by Vijay Sethupathi holds it all together brilliantly. Top 2024 Indian films

Berlin

Berlin, a riveting espionage thriller, immersed viewers in a world of covert operations and secrets with high risks. This film revolutionised Bollywood’s take on the spy genre with its jaw-dropping plot and brilliant acting by Rahul Bose, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Ishwak Singh.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

A sequel to the 2021 hit, Starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandana, Pushapa 2 is a box office smash, earning more than 618.50 crore rupees, thanks to its riveting plot, wide appeal, and top-charting soundtrack. Somehow, the controversies surrounding the death of a fan, Arjun’s subsequent arrest, and all the drama that followed are also working in favour of the film.

Lucky Bhaskar

A period criminal thriller that captivates audiences with its great acting by Dulquer Salmaan, a riveting plot involving a bank clerk who becomes entangled in a financial swindle, and a well-crafted screenplay.

