Diljit Dosanjh: The biggest artist of the year

Let’s be real – just talking about singer Diljit Dosanjh’s whirlwind 2024 is enough to leave anyone gasping for air. Yet, here’s Diljit, hopping from sold-out concerts to Bollywood blockbusters, doing global collaborations, and still finding time to drop surprises on us like confetti. And now, to top it all off, the man is giving us a documentary! Honestly, does he even take naps?

Diljit ended 2023 by lighting up arenas in his Born to Shine tour across Australia and New Zealand, and just when we thought he’d take a breather, he went on to make history in Canada. At the BC Stadium – he became the first Punjabi artist to perform there, kicking off his Dil-luminati Tour for 2024 in a blaze of glory. Oh, and just casually, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself showed up to welcome him. No big deal.

And if that wasn’t enough, his concerts were a global guessing game of “Which A-lister will show up next?” Ed Sheeran popped up in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone dazzled Bangalore, Kartik Aryan in Ahmedabad with Hania Amir and Badshah joining him in London! At this rate, don’t be surprised if Beyoncé swings by his next show with a plate of butter chicken…

Diljit has become Bollywood’s not-so-secret weapon in 2024, lending his voice to practically every blockbuster since October. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had his signature Punjabi touch, and “Nain Matakka” from Baby John, his playful duet with Australian-Sri Lankan sensation Dhee, was an earworm that refused to leave our heads (not that we’re complaining).

His reunion with Alia Bhatt for Jigra brought us yet another anthem of empowerment, following their smash hit “Ikk Kudi”. It’s official: if Alia needs an iconic track for her movie, Diljit Dosanjh is just a phone call away.

But Diljit wasn’t just singing for movies – he was starring in them too. This year, he brought to life the incredible (and tragic) story of Amar Singh Chamkila, a fearless Punjabi folk singer whose songs ruffled so many feathers that he paid the ultimate price with his life. It was a moving performance, proving once again that Diljit’s talent runs as deep as a banyan tree.

Then there was Jatt & Juliet 3, a rocking success that had fans rolling in the aisles and breaking box office records. Throw in his role in Bollywood ensemble flick Crew – where he also teamed up with Badshah for the soundtrack – and it’s clear that Diljit is as comfortable on-screen as he is on stage.

Not content with absolutely crushing 2024, Diljit is already gearing up for 2025. He’ll be starring in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan – and extending his Dil-luminati Tour into the new year.

With every project, singer Diljit Dosanjh is proving that the world truly can’t get enough of him – and neither, apparently, can he. So, here’s to more concerts, more movies, more music, and hopefully, a clone or two to help him keep up. Meanwhile, we’re over here just trying to catch our breath!