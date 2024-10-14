Jigra: Film review

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vasan Bala’s Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is a film that dives deep into the emotional and protective bond shared between a sister and her younger brother. Bhatt plays the role of a sister who will go to extraordinary lengths to protect her brother, imprisoned in jail for a crime he didn’t commit. The fourth film from Bala, Jigra is an emotional rollercoaster, blending familial loyalty and sacrifice in a way that will resonate especially with girls who have younger brothers. It’s a movie that invites audiences to reflect on their relationships and walk out of the theatre feeling an overwhelming sense of protectiveness and love.

From the very beginning, the film sets a tone of intensity, with Bhatt’s younger character witnessing her father commit suicide. Having grown up, she is shown as a “no-nonsense” girl who is treated like staff in her relatives house. Things take a turn for the worse and her brother ends up in one of the most un-penetrable jails in China, in line for an execution by electric shock. Bhatt’s character reaches the country determined to do whatever it takes to free her brother, even if it means risking her own life.

The title Jigra, which translates to “guts” or “courage” in Hindi, is fitting – this is a film about a sister’s heart and fearlessness. Unlike films that glorify the intellectual and tactical side of a jailbreak, Jigra is about raw emotion and instinct. It’s not about planning the perfect escape but about a sister’s relentless love that drives her to push beyond her limits.

However, some viewers seem to have missed the core message of the film, instead drawing unfair comparisons to older movies like Gumraah (1993) or Savi (2024). Both these films are more intellectually focused on the strategy behind jailbreaking, with meticulously crafted plots revolving around escapes. But Jigra isn’t about outsmarting the system with clever plans – it’s about emotional endurance and the bond that drives someone to risk everything, regardless of how well-thought-out or rational their actions may be. Bhatt’s character acts on her heart, not on a well-drawn map for a flawless escape. This distinction is important because it highlights why Jigra stands apart from other films in the same genre.

Girls with younger brothers, in particular, will find themselves deeply connecting with the essence of this story. Bhatt’s portrayal of a sister who is ready to sacrifice everything will tug at heartstrings, leaving audiences reflecting on their own sibling relationships. For many, the film will serve as a reminder to show more love and appreciation for their siblings, especially brothers.

Despite this emotional depth, Jigra has faced criticism on social media, with some of it taking a petty turn. Divya Khosla Kumar, a known figure in the Bollywood industry, took to social media, shaming Alia Bhatt, stating that she had to buy her own tickets because the theatres were allegedly empty. While this might seem like a cheap shot, it’s worth noting that such practices – actors/producers purchasing tickets to boost box office sales – are not unheard of in today’s industry. It’s a move many films have employed to increase their numbers in the initial days, and it hardly merits the level of criticism it has received.

Unfortunately for Bhatt and Bala, Jigra’s box office performance has not been kind. The film has registered as Alia Bhatt’s worst opening in the last 10 years, even losing out to her earlier flops like Kalank and Shaandaar. This is a surprise for many, given Bhatt’s immense star power and the emotional weight the film carries. But the harsh reality of box office success doesn’t always align with the emotional impact of a film.

What makes the situation even more challenging for Jigra is the unexpected success of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a comedy film that released around the same time. The film has been performing comparatively better at the box office, though it’s unclear why. Perhaps audiences were in the mood for something lighter, or perhaps the risqué themes around sex in Vicky Vidya are drawing a bigger crowd. Either way, Vicky Vidya seems to have edged out Jigra in terms of financial success, giving its team a reason to celebrate.

In the end, while Jigra might not have achieved box office glory, it will still leave a lasting impression on those who see it. The emotional resonance of a sister willing to go to any lengths for her brother is a powerful narrative, and for those who value emotional storytelling over commercial success, Jigra delivers in a way that transcends numbers.

