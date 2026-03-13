Why March suddenly belongs to Dhurandhar 2

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March release Dhurandhar

India is a country that releases films like clockwork. On average, close to ten films arrive in theatres every month across languages. Some are small indie dramas, others are mid-budget entertainers, and occasionally a big banner spectacle lands on screens. The ecosystem survives on this rhythm. Every Friday brings a new gamble. But every once in a while, one film arrives that disrupts the entire schedule.

This March, that film is Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2). Set to release on 19 March, the film has already begun casting a long shadow over the release calendar. Producers who had previously locked March dates are quietly moving away, pushing their films to April or even later. Trade insiders say distributors and exhibitors are advising caution. No one wants to collide with what is expected to be one of the biggest commercial releases of the year.

The ripple effect is already visible across the release calendar. Among the most notable shifts is Toxic, the much-awaited project headlined by Yash and Kiara Advani, which has reportedly reconsidered its release timing amid the looming arrival of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. While Toxic carries significant star power of its own, distributors believe the market may not comfortably absorb two massive spectacles at the same time. Alongside it, several mid-budget and smaller films across Hindi and regional circuits have also pushed their premieres to April and beyond.

In an industry that thrives on Friday clashes, the current hesitation is telling.

Typically, the Indian theatrical market absorbs multiple releases at once. Multiplexes allocate screens based on performance, while smaller films rely on niche audiences or strong word of mouth to survive against bigger titles. Yet, when a film is predicted to dominate screens, the arithmetic changes.

From the moment the teaser dropped for Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film generated the kind of buzz trade analysts pay attention to. High octane action, larger than life narrative, and a scale designed for the big screen have turned it into a classic mass entertainer. Early industry chatter suggests distributors are preparing for a massive screen count across India, leaving very little breathing room for competing releases.

For smaller producers, the logic is simple. Why walk into a storm when you can wait for calmer waters?

Trade analysts are anticipating a Rs 100 cr collection in the first weekend alone, as booking for paid previews and advance booking have begun. Screens, show timings and marketing visibility are everything in the opening days. When a mega release arrives, it swallows a large chunk of the available screens, particularly in multiplex chains. Smaller films risk being pushed into awkward showtimes or losing screens within days.

In that scenario, postponement becomes a strategy rather than a retreat.

This is not the first time Bollywood and regional industries have witnessed such a domino effect. Over the years, blockbuster titles have repeatedly reshaped release calendars. When a film carries strong advance bookings, aggressive marketing, and massive fan anticipation, it often ends up monopolising audience attention. However, in this post-COVID-19 era Aditya Dhar’s film has perhaps redefined what a blockbuster looks like. Some trade analysts argue that Dhurandhar is the Sholay of modern times.

Adding to the growing anticipation, the first instalment of the franchise returned to cinemas on 12 March with a global re-release across nearly 1,000 theatres. The idea is simple but effective. By bringing the original film back to the big screen a week before the sequel arrives, audiences can revisit the story, characters and unresolved conflicts that lead directly into Dhurandhar 2. For exhibitors, it also means making the most of the empty theatres leading up to the second part. Theatres prefer the certainty of a crowd puller. In a market where theatrical buzz is everything, the re-release acts like a warm up lap.

Other filmmakers, on the other hand, must weigh the economics. Marketing campaigns are expensive. Promotions are carefully timed around release dates. Moving a film is never an easy decision, but clashing with a juggernaut can be far riskier.

So March, which normally would have been dotted with several theatrical outings, suddenly looks sparse. All eyes are now on 19 March. If the buzz translates into box office numbers, Dhurandhar 2 could reaffirm an old Bollywood truth. In an industry that produces hundreds of films a year, sometimes all it takes is one giant release to make everyone else step aside.

Read more:Dhurandhar: Film Review