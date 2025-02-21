When words fail, music speaks: Ali Sayed, director of ‘Hindi Vindi’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shortly after writer-director Ali Sayed arrived in Australia with his young family, he noticed that language had become a barrier between his kids and their grandparents.

“It struck me that every migrant growing up in Australia is facing this issue, but no one’s talking about it,” he tells Indian Link. “And that’s how the story of Hindi Vindi came to be.”

Film making has always been in Ali Sayed’s blood. Son of late Sayed Sultan, who penned Bollywood hits like Naseeb, Mr. Natwarlal, Do aur Do Paanch, and Uljhan, he grew up in the world of films. “Since a very young age, I had the knack of narrating filmy stories in a very visual manner. But it was only after I lost my father in 2010 that I felt the need to continue his legacy. When I moved to Australia in 2017 as an IT professional, I started writing and making my own films.”

A self-taught director with had seven short films under his belt already, Hindi Vindi marks Ali’s directorial debut as a feature filmmaker. “This film comes directly from the heart. Co-written with producer Jayant Sharma, Hindi Vindi is an amalgamation of the ethos of contemporary India and that of contemporary Australia. It tells the story of an Indian-Australian youth (Mihir Ahuja) who wants to connect with and honour his grandmother (Neena Gupta) from India. The cast and crew are from both countries, and while the film was shot in Sydney all the post production took place in India.”

What role does music play in this story?

“Music is the baseline and glue of the story,” Ali describes. “The grandmother is a musician from India, while by coincidence, her grandson is an aspiring musician. They bond over music. When words fail, music speaks – this is the tagline of our story. The five songs that we have created, are all embedded in the screenplay as essential elements of the story – so that the story will be incomplete without the music.”

The film not only marks Ali’s debut, but also the acting debut of Australian singer Guy Sebastian. Recounting the advent of Sebastian intot he project, Ali reveals, “During a jam session with our music composers Javed-Mohsin, it became obvious to Jayant and I that the film would benefit with the input of an Australian singer. Guy Sebastian came to our mind and we emailed him. The timing, it turned out, was perfect. We instantly heard back, as Guy welcomed the idea due to his Indian background. I was also looking for someone to do the role of Mihir’s dad, and he fit the bill. He jumped to the offer!”

Working on one hand with Guy, who is new to acting, and on the other hand with Neena Gupta who is hugely successful both critically and commercially, must have been a balancing act.

“I’ve been lucky with my lead actors,” Ali Sayed reveals. “Guy is a perfectionist, whether it’s his music or acting. He genuinely believed in the story and there was a lot of collaboration and improvisation from his end in terms of his role and look. Neenaji is the most professional and versatile actor I have ever met. When she is in front of the camera she totally immerses herself in the character. She can flip her emotions in seconds.”

Supported by Screen Australia, Hindi Vindi will no doubt encourage other aspiring film makers.

“I’m proud to say we are paving the way for other filmmakers. Our journey was not without its challenges though! Still, I’d say, follow your heart in telling your story. Don’t consider it a ‘project’. Write what your heart tells you.”

