Reading Time: < 1 minute

As we worked on the script, it was Neena Gupta that kept coming to mind | Jay Sharma on The Pawan Luthra podcast

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

Watch Also: ‘I want to go back to TV’ says Neena Gupta, in conversation with Torsha Sen | Indian Link

Read Also: A chat with Mihir Ahuja on his upcoming film, Hindi Vindi