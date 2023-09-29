Voice to Parliament: Is it a YES from you?

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

On14 Oct, Australians will be heading to the polls to answer one important question regarding the manner in which we treat our First Nations people.

A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?

As New Australians, we’re learning a lot about the First Australians in the lead up to this Referendum. There are of course, more than a few parallels between Indian history and that of Australia’s Indigenous people. Listen to this Hindi language explainer by Indian Link‘s Sagar Mehrotra and Torsha Sen to learn more.

