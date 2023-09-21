fbpx
What are you looking for...?
WHAT'S ON
RADIO
HomeAustralia
Harita Sridhar
Harita Sridhar

Harita Sridhar: Why I’m voting Yes

Listen to Melbourne lawyer HARITA SRIDHAR as she presents a background to The Voice, FAQs on the Referendum, and why it makes sense for the Indian community to be voting Yes.

Harita Sridhar on The Voice Referendum
Harita Sridhar
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

 

With The Voice to Parliament Referendum now set for October 14, it is becoming increasingly crucial that all Australian citizens 18 and above are informed of the power their vote holds.

Meet Harita Sridhar, a Melbourne-based lawyer who is advocating for The Voice after witnessing first-hand the muffling of First Nations communities of their civic participation. Listen as she addresses some frequently asked questions so you can ensure your vote counts towards an empowered future for our First Nations population.

Harita Sridhar
Harita Sridhar
Lawyer

What's On