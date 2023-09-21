Harita Sridhar: Why I’m voting Yes

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

With The Voice to Parliament Referendum now set for October 14, it is becoming increasingly crucial that all Australian citizens 18 and above are informed of the power their vote holds.

Meet Harita Sridhar, a Melbourne-based lawyer who is advocating for The Voice after witnessing first-hand the muffling of First Nations communities of their civic participation. Listen as she addresses some frequently asked questions so you can ensure your vote counts towards an empowered future for our First Nations population.