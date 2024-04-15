Pak refugee, Faraz Tahir, killed in Bondi attack

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This morning Sydney is coming to terms with the horrific incident over the weekend at Westfield Bondi Junction, in which six innocent lives were lost during a violent stabbing attack.

Among the victims was Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old security guard who had recently sought refuge in Australia through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees program.

Tahir’s journey to Australia was one of hope and aspiration for a better life, away from the persecution he faced in his home country of Pakistan. Despite his recent arrival in Sydney from Brisbane, Tahir quickly became an integral part of the community, known for his unwavering dedication and kindness.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia remembered Tahir as ‘a cherished member of our community and a dedicated security guard who tragically lost his life while serving the public during this attack. ‘

“Faraz was not only a valued member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia but also actively contributed to the charitable endeavours of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth organisation,” the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia said in a statement.

“He had so many hopes and dreams for his future,” Tahir’s friend and fellow member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Shajar Ahmad, told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Despite only working four or five shifts at Westfield, according to Ahmad, Tahir’s new life in Australia was tragically cut short during his first daytime shift at the centre on Saturday afternoon.

The Australian Pakistani National Association (APNA) shared the tragic news to its community on social media.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news of a tragic incident at a Sydney mall, where lives were lost, including a courageous Pakistani national Faraz Tahir who had moved from Brisbane for work. May Allah bless him for his dedication,” a post shared by the group on Facebook read.

“Let us stand together in solidarity, offering support and prayers to those grieving and affected by this heartbreaking loss.”

The High Commissioner for Pakistan to Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, extended his “deepest sympathies and prayers” to Tahir’s family, highlighting Faraz’s heroism in saving others during the attack.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the terrible and tragic events at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney yesterday,” he was quoted as in a statement as per media reports.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. The victims of yesterday’s horrific attacks included a Pakistani citizen Faraz Ahmed who lost his life while saving others … We are working with the family for reparation of his mortal remains to Pakistan.”

Members of Australia’s Ahmadiyya community held a solemn vigil to remember the victims of Saturday’s Bondi Junction massacre, including Faraz Ahmed Tahir. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Faraz’s family and loved ones during this difficult time, as well as with all the other victims and their families affected by this senseless act of violence. We extend our deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the broader community as we come together to support one another in the face of tragedy,” the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia added.

The attack carried out by Joel Cauchi has rattled the nation, with discussions centering this morning on the rise of mental health issues post Covid.

