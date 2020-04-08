Vasan Srinivasan: Mental Health Foundation Australia

According to Vasan Srinivasan, Vice chair of the Mental Health Foundation Australia, announcements have been made at Federal level for students and visitors with concerns over their visa status to consult their university community liaison officers and/or apply online to get their applications assessed. “The Government will consider the unprecedented circumstances and offer alternatives like bridging/temporary visas for those affected until the pandemic settles down,” he told Indian Link. Meanwhile some universities have announced relief in the form of financial support schemes for international students experiencing hardships.

Everyone we spoke to concurred that we all have a duty of care for these students who are away from their homes and insecure about their future due to circumstances beyond their control. We as a community need to help them financially as much as we can as that is the need of the hour according to Vasan Srinivasan.

READ ALSO: AP Singh: Gurudwara Sahib Blackburn