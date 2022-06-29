fbpx
Coffs Harbour: A sense of belonging

Kangaroos at Emerald Beach, Coffs Coast
Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

For many of us of Indian descent here in NSW, Coffs Harbour holds a special place in our hearts. The work of the Sikh community in the district, over generations, is a significant reminder of our settlement in this country. The heritage-listed Gurudwara at Woolgoolga is a special stopover as we drive through. Both create a wonderful sense of belonging, in our home away from home.

And yet, there are many ways that Coffs Harbour can forge a sense of connection with our new and adopted home.

Waves to wilderness experience

For starters, you can learn here about the Aussie love of the outdoors. A wonderful destination for family holidays, Coffs Harbour is a beachside city full of attractions. Carving through the waves, galloping across creeks or cycling epic downhills, you’ll find fantastic adventures in the heart of nature.

The Coffs Coast is geographically unique, being the only place in NSW where the Great Dividing Range meets the Pacific Ocean.

Relax on gorgeous beaches like Jetty Beach and enjoy spectacular views at Sealy Lookout. The wheelchair-accessible platform extends out over emerald rainforest escarpment. The vistas from Muttonbird Island are breathtaking.

Whale watching

See the animal world up close, another way to understand what it means to be Australian! Swim with humpback whales – this is the only place in the world where you can do so. Cruise to see whales between May and November, or try the Eastern Side lookout on Muttonbird Island, a top vantage point for whale watching. There are numerous headlands and lookouts across more than 90kms of beaches, all just perfect for sighting these magnificent creatures.

Dolphin Conservation Park

Explore underwater worlds with Jetty Dive. Feed the penguins at the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, marvel at colourful clownfish at the Solitary Islands Aquarium, walk among hundreds of fluttering butterflies in the Coffs Harbour Butterfly House, and check out the wedge-tailed shearwaters that nest on the nature reserve by the harbour breakwater. So much family fun!

Understanding First Nations cultures also binds us closer to the country we now call home. There’s plenty of opportunities to do that in Coffs Harbour, a land of fertile soil, temperate climate, pristine rivers and abundant marine life. Through the centuries the traditional owners, the Gumbaynggirr, were generous in sharing their rich resources, and became known as the ‘sharing people’. Is it any wonder then that the Punjabis, themselves warm and generous, were drawn to this region, fertile like their own native lands?

Adventure paddling

Discover more on the 400-m Gumgali Track, or on the stand-up paddle board tour with Wajaana Yaam Gumbayanggir Adventure Tours.

Talking of the Punjabi settlement here, the banana and blueberry plantations are well worth a visit. The sugarcane farms that our forebears worked on may now have dwindled, but the always-adapting Sikhs have transitioned ever so successfully to other crops. And the Gurudwara is a must-visit for its gentle spirituality and the humility of the shared meal afterwards.

For New Australians like us, learning a bit also about Australia’s early colonial history can foster better understanding and a sense of belonging.

The local museums will tell you that ship building played an important role in the evolution of the city. It was a busy port for ships collecting valuable cargo from the timber-getters of the Dorrigo plateau.

The skywalk lookout at Dorrigo National Park

The timber-getters themselves were the first Europeans to settle here. They came for the “red gold” of the cedar tree. Favoured for its rich mahogany tones, this timber was highly sought after by the furniture makers of the colony. Logging was a highly lucrative – though dangerous – business. It flourished until the early 1900s.

Banana plantations then took over, and the region still produces 15% of the country’s bananas. The Big Banana, one of Australia’s first Big things, is a tribute to the industry and all those involved. It is at the centre of the town and you can’t miss it; and the kids will love the Big Banana Fun Park.

For rail enthusiasts, the historic bridges and picturesque rail stations of the north coast rail line are also well worth a visit.

Among other must-dos, is pop in to the retail fish shop of the Fishermen’s Co-operative for the daily catch.

Further afield: Waterfall Way

Waterfall Way

The 185km Waterfall Way scenic drive links Coffs Harbour and Armidale, passing rainforest, river valleys and some truly stunning waterfalls. You could cover the scenic drive in about 2.5 hours, but with so many amazing stops along the way, it could take you all day. It’ll be a great trip during your long break at Coffs!

Mountain drives

For more information www.visitnsw.com/feelnew

READ ALSO: Snowy Mountains adventure

