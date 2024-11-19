Travel pitfalls and how to avoid them

Reading Time: 7 minutes

Travelling is great fun, and group tours, the people you meet, and the added-on experiences can really enhance any trip. However, I’ve seen and experienced all too many common travel pitfalls, with my biggest watchpoints listed below.

Group tours

You’ve booked a tour and paid extra to be met at the airport with the driver holding that reassuring sign with your name on it, ready to transfer you smoothly to your hotel. Except no-one is there. Instead, book this service direct through your hotel, which is more reliable, and if anything goes wrong, can be resolved right away.

Be wary of shopping recommendations given by your guide, or if your itinerary is modified with a succession of shopping emporiums, that are likely commission driven. Similarly, if your guide steers your group to restaurants, where you are given a set meal priced in euros or US dollars, expect to pay a lot more than what locals pay, plus cover the guide’s meal and commission.

Check your tour’s inclusions, against any charges your guide asks you for. In Egypt I was asked to pay for water and when I showed our guide the itinerary that showed this was included, he said it allowed him to “make a bit extra”. For optional tours your guide will take payment, though ensure the amount matches what is given in your itinerary and consider options. When our guide said our cruise of the Bosphorus had increased to 80 euros, I joined a different cruise aimed at the domestic market and paid 5% of what the group was charged. Be wary of guides that buffer you from seeing prices that locals pay.

When you book a tour with an Australian travel company, the tour will likely be run by a locally run tour operator based in the country visited. The Australian travel company should diligently monitor that you receive what you’ve paid for though this hasn’t always been my experience. If your “centrally” located hotel is on the city’s outskirts, or the safari camp experience is switched to a hotel, request your tour guide to resolve it with the tour operator. If it isn’t, document the discrepancies, and ask for a partial refund from the Australian company on your return. Travel pitfalls

Dining out

On my very first overseas trip, I sat down at a restaurant and was given numerous bowls of snacks, even a hand towel, then hit with an inflated bill. Always ask if the bread, water, or snacks are included, as well as any service charges and taxes. Avoid tourist restaurants instead seeking out those busy with locals.

Shopping

In Egypt, I was lured inside a shop by an exquisite carved jewellery box for US$10. Swiftly a plastic version was substituted, and the wooden box became US$100. When buying, make sure what you end up purchasing is what you think it is, count the change and make sure the money is still in circulation. If prices are in $US, beware that this is a shop for tourists with inflated prices, and avoid “would you like that charged in AUD?” as you’ll be charged 5% more as a credit card fee than if you pay in local currency. Travel pitfalls

Taxis and Tuk Tuks

A common scam is being told by the Taxi or Tuk Tuk driver the hotel or attraction you’re heading for is closed, with an alternative quickly offered instead, or veering off to a shop where staff are waiting to take you inside. A tuk tuk driver in Bangkok even told me the Chao Phraya river had no water. Charges for tolls, expressways and restricted access zones may or may not be legitimate and you may be driven the longest way. Does catching a taxi from Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal to Broadway cost $165? That’s what a cruise ship passenger from the UK told me he was charged. Always ask the hotel’s concierge for a fare estimate and ask them to call a licensed taxi on your behalf. Ensure the meter is on, and take an image of the driver’s licence, or use a prepaid ride service. Travel pitlls

Buses and trains

When buying bus tickets from ticketing offices, I’ve been told economy coaches were full, only they weren’t, so I bought tickets from ticket dispensers instead. On trains, conductors have claimed there has been a price adjustment and that I need to pay or that I need to change seats and pay. Be wary if they’re targeting tourists, not issuing a receipt or not providing any written documentation.

Best friends

In Shanghai, I was approached by a woman who proceeded to hop up and down. “I love Kangaroos!” she exclaimed, inviting me to a tea house. Three men then blocked my way, and said “You really must.” I side stepped them, called out to some tourists as though they were my friends, and continued walking. That night, those in my tour group, had had similar encounters, and were charged US$100 each for tea.

Be wary of anyone who strikes up a conversation or offers to help, ensure your belongings are secure, and don’t let them get close. In Kolkata, a well-dressed man said he was going my way, (how would he know where I was going?) was knowledgeable about the city’s history, and asked for US$50, saying he knew I must have it as he’d followed me from my hotel. r

A common trick is being approached by someone who offers to help clean whatever mess they’ve just splattered, and while distracting you, take your phone and wallet. Beware too if you’re offered food or drink, as you may end up drugged and in serious trouble.

Friendships made on the road may also be risky. I’ve met people, who have asked for money, to share my room, or pay for their meal. The worst case I’ve encountered was a young French woman, stranded in Cambodia, who had met a French couple. After weeks of travelling together, she woke to find they had robbed her. Police have advised me that we are trusting of those we see as being like us.

Internet

Hotel booking sites are convenient and easy to use, though if you are contacted and asked to provide your credit card details a few days before your arrival, it could be a scam. The email looks legitimate and contains all the information relating to your booking, but it isn’t. Travel pitfalls

E-visas have also created an opportunity for scammers who create official looking websites. Ensure when applying for a visa or other required form of entry, that the web address contains “gov”, or go to the link using the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Smart Traveller website. Be cautious too of any service that promises to expedite processing for a fee. My work colleague paid $800 for swift entry to the USA, to then realise it was a scam.

Money and credit cards

I always change money after arriving, rather than before I go. The only exception is Japan. The rate of exchange at airports is always low. On arrival, if you need cash, change a small amount. Then head for an area downtown where money changers are clustered, near markets and shopping centres. If you withdraw cash from an ATM, check the fees and check the rate you’ll be charged for using your credit card, compared with other cards.

Hotels

On checking into my hotel in Singapore which had a nightly rate of S$127, I was asked for a deposit of S$500. Using my debit card, the hotel said it could take up to 30 days for the funds to be recredited, and as I didn’t feel comfortable with that option, I declined and paid the nightly rate upfront instead. Even for stays that have been booked and paid for in full, this preauthorisation may be required but feel comfortable to speak up and see if an alternative arrangement can be reached, as many places are accommodating.

Before heading to your room, check that the room and views reflect what you’ve paid for as shown on the website and is not subject to disruption due to construction activity. Check too that the amenities are not closed for renovation, such as the pool or gym.

Border crossings

These scams are challenging. I’ve been approached by “officials” in uniform who are selling a form I need. Only the form is free, handed out by the legitimate official further along the line. Or the one official who stamps your passport, as you enter to view Victoria Falls, but makes you wait for hours, while his colleague stamps it without delay for US$50.

Being aware of your surroundings and remaining calm in difficult situations will help you avoid many of the travel pitfalls. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instinct. If you have a complaint, try to resolve it there and then, but if that’s not possible, take notes and images and request a remedy upon your return. Happy travels. Travel pitfalls

Read more: In Bruges