The Roshans on Netflix: Playing it too safe

Did you know that in the year 2000, Rakesh Roshan, the celebrated director and actor, was targeted by the Mumbai mafia? If this detail is unfamiliar, it is far more detailed on the internet than in the docu-series The Roshans. A moment that could have added depth and real stakes to the story is instead reduced to a fleeting glimpse, briefly acknowledging before the series moves along to safer, more comfortable territory. Anyone hoping for insight into this harrowing chapter of the Roshan family’s past should lower their expectations — sadly, this documentary isn’t here to dig deep.

That pattern repeats itself throughout the series. The first episode starts off hopeful, offering a glimpse into a significant moment Hrithik experiences for the first time in his life, but that originality fades fast. The first episode is worth watching because Roshan Nagrath and Rajesh Roshan’s contributions were fairly refreshing to know about. Instead of peeling back layers, it quickly turns into a parade of celebrity testimonials, all echoing the same sentiment: the Roshans are a talented bloodline. That much is already common knowledge. Rather than revealing anything new or intimate, the show settles into the kind of well-polished nostalgia probably best suited for award show tributes.

Even the most familiar stories can be compelling if told the right way. The Roshans span three generations in Bollywood, with music composers, actors, and filmmakers leaving their mark on the industry— a clear rise from humble beginnings to generational success, the mind of Rajesh Roshan and his dynamicity, the obvious but dismissed lack of faith in Hrithik before Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, the radical shift in cultural demands of audiences over the years and with it the difficulties of making commercial films. But somehow, the storytelling never quite takes off. There’s no real conflict, no dramatic arc, nothing to root for. At no point does the documentary invite its audience to feel invested in what’s unfolding. Instead, it feels like a congratulatory lecture, leaving the audience struggling to find a common heroic quest to stay invested in.

That’s not to say there’s nothing of value here. One of the more interesting segments explores the mind of a music composer at work—watching a melody take shape, seeing Rajesh Roshan grow in his craft. These moments stand out because they offer a rare and valuable insight into the creative process, something that the rest of the documentary fails to achieve. If The Roshans had leaned into this kind of content more, it could have been a far richer experience.

In a recent interview with Indian Link, Rakesh Roshan spoke about feeling bad that his father’s songs were not included in a music instrument that he carried around with him. When he shared this with Shashi Ranjan, the director of The Roshans, his response was to make a documentary and the inception of it. Considering that as a valid reason, the docu-series should have been plainly about Roshan Nagrath’s and Rajesh Roshan’s contribution and their life journey i.e., the first episode.

From another perspective, the series might work as a nostalgic trip through the family’s legacy for those who have worked personally with them over the years. It captures how they evolved within the industry and how their influence grew over time. But for viewers without that intimate knowledge, it’s a far less engaging watch. The documentary assumes its audience can relate to inside experiences of a music composer or a playback singer working under a music composer, or even an actor who worked closely with one of the Roshans. For a wider audience base there’s too little to relate to and therefore a lack in connect.

For those familiar with Bollywood history, the Roshan family’s transition from the Nagraths is something that just happened and hence accepted. But The Roshans never fully explores what triggered this transition or what struggles shaped their journey. It hints at key moments without ever unpacking them, leaving narrative threads hanging where they should have been woven together into something meaningful. What could have been an introspective, gripping series ends up feeling like a PR exercise, more concerned with preserving a legacy than exploring insightful and interesting facts.

In my experience, a truly great documentary doesn’t just list events—it challenges, provokes, and reveals something unexpected. The Roshans had all the elements of that could make an extraordinary story: generational struggles, industry upheavals, personal triumphs, and tragedies. But instead of diving into those layers, it chooses nostalgia over honesty. And that, more than anything, will sadly make it forgettable.

