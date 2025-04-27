Emotional Sydney tribute for Pahalgam victims

Reading Time: 5 minutes

“The beautiful Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam is one I know well,” SK Dhar recounted. “I have relatives living there — they are in absolute shock, just like we are.”

A senior community member of Kashmiri origin, Dhar was speaking at a tribute event in Sydney following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that has shaken India this week.

As he addressed the gathering at Martin Place, Dhar became emotional, struggling to contain his grief.

The stories recounted by survivors have shocked the world – especially the handpicking of victims for their faith. Those killed were all Hindus, shot at point blank in front of their families. terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Dhar was among about fifty people who came together in a solemn tribute to the 26 innocent lives lost in the horrific violence on 22 April.

Organised by Indians in Sydney (IIS) and the Australian-Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS), the Sydney event drew community leaders, politicians, and concerned citizens, united in grief and a shared commitment to peace. It was among many similar events held across the Indian diaspora across the globe.

The gathering, held on Saturday 26 April, was attended by notable figures including Dr S Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney; Federal Senator Dave Sharma; State MP Warren Kirby; Leader of the Opposition in the NSW Legislative Council Damien Tudehope; Councillor Barbara Ward; and prominent community leader Harinder Kaur from the Harman Foundation, among others. Each of them addressed the gathering to express their solidarity with India and offered their sympathies to the families of the victims. Notably, the leaders repeatedly urged restraint from the Indian-Australian community and cautioned them against blaming Australians of any religion or identity for the attack.

Timely cautions, as tensions are curently spilling over on India’s north-western broder.

This afternoon I have spoken to my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi to offer my condolences on behalf of Australia following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The horrific loss of life of innocent civilians is an act of senseless violence which has shocked the world.… — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 23, 2025

A Gathering for Humanity

The vigil was as much a reaffirmation of values as it was a memorial. Signs carried by attendees bore messages such as “Peace Over Hate” and “United Against Terror,” reflecting a community conscious of its power to influence change through solidarity.

Commenting at the gathering, organiser Nadeem Ahmed of Indians in Sydney captured the spirit of the community, declaring, “In moments like these, when grief transcends borders, we are reminded that humanity is our greatest bond. Today, we stood not just as Indians or Australians, but as one — united in our sorrow, and stronger in our commitment to peace and compassion. Hate has no home in our hearts.”

His sentiments were echoed by Gurnam Singh, founder of AISECS, who spoke of resilience in the face of tragedy: “Today we gathered not just to mourn, but to reaffirm our shared values of peace, unity, and humanity. Tragedy may try to divide us, but it will never succeed, because our bonds are stronger than fear.”

The gathering began with a soulful saxophone rendition of Sare Jahan Se Achha by an saxophonist Krishna Rao. It was a thoughtfully picked piece, evoking a deep emotional connection that transcends politics, religion, and region. The poem became an anthem of unity when it was penned in 1904, inspiring hope and resistance during India’s freedom struggle, and continues to be deeply poignant for Indians today.

Attendees lit candles in memory of the lives lost in the attack, their faces etched with grief but also determination. terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Message of restraint on Australian soil

Speaking to Indian Link, Senator Dave Sharma, a former Australian Ambassador to Israel and an influential voice in the foreign policy circles, stated: “The barbarity and the brutality of the terrorist attack reminded me of the Mumbai terrorist incident of almost 20 years ago. I was deeply moved inside by the news, and I know it’s affected the Indian community here in Australia very deeply.”

At the same time, he also urged restraint from the community: “It’s perfectly acceptable to show your grief and mourn your losses as is happening today but it would not be acceptable to take matters into your own hands or seek to dole out justice here by identifying a country or community as a perpetrator and harassing them or intimidating them.”

Warren Kirby, MP for Riverstone, also echoed this sentiment in his speech, strongly urging restraint from the community.

Damien Tudehope MLC and Councillor Barbara Ward of the Ku-ring-gai Council, who addressed the gathering in Hindi, praised the community’s resilience and expressed their sympathies.

Speaking to Indian Link Cr Ward communicated the power of love at times like this, and its healing quality.

The sense of collective purpose was reinforced through deeply personal reflections shared by members of the community.

Raghu, an attendee who was accompanied by friends and family, told Indian Link about the need for sending a collective message: “The attack is deeply saddening not just for families of the victims but also for the whole humanity irrespective of their culture and country. So we came in solidarity to stand together and do our little bit to say that this is not okay.”

SK Dhar noted to Indian Link, “The least we can do as Indians in Australia, is to show our support and stand in solidarity.”

He claimed he’s willing to offer financial help to the victims if needed.

A Call to Unity

When S K Dhar referred to the promise made by Prime Minister Modi to bring the perpetrators to justice, it triggered a brief moment of tension. An attendee raised slogans of “Modi hai toh Mumkin hai” prompting another audience member to retort that “Eenth ka jawab patthar” (An eye for an eye) was not the path forward. Recognising the volatility of the moment, the organisers quickly intervened, appealing for calm.

It was at this delicate juncture that the saxophnist Krishna Rao, stepped forward and reminded the gathering that as Australians we should refrain from bringing politics of other countries here. As he launched into a soulful rendition of the Indian national anthem, he brought an emotional close to the gathering, calming the frayed emotions and reinforcing the evening’s message of peace.

In a world increasingly fractured by fear and extremism, the gathering at Martin Place showed that peace, compassion, and unity remain enduring ideals worth fighting for — and that the memory of those lost in Pahalgam will continue to inspire efforts to build a kinder, safer world. terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Photos: Krishna Neelamraju

READ ALSO: Why all fingers point to Pakistan