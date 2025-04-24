Why all fingers point to Pakistan

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Indian government seems to be fully convinced that Pakistan is behind the terrorist attack in Pahelgam, where 26 innocent tourists were gunned down.

Government sources claim there is enough digital evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in this case. They also say that by process of elimination Pakistan are the only nation who could be capable of this atrocity, and even if internal Kashmiri terrorists are involved, they get their funding from the Pakistani ISI.

Numerous statements made by the Pakistani army chief recently support this; he also described Kashmir as an exposed ‘jugular vein’ of Pakistan.

In the short-term, India is taking measures which you have already seen, including suspending the Indus Valley Treaty and cancelling visas of visiting Pakistanis.

With Pakistan’s involvement in this terror attack firming up, we’ll have to wait and see India’s response in the long term.

India will respond to Pakistan for two reasons.

One, it must avenge the deaths of innocent people.

Secondly, PM Modi has established himself as a person who will not take things lying down and who will respond aggressively to any national threats, as seen when the 2016 Uri attack took place and during the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Thought the Government vouch for an aggressive retaliation, in this instance, a lack of on-the-ground-proof as to what actually happened led to most of the world taking it with a pinch of salt.All eyes on Pahalgam

This time PM Modi, will respond not just aggressively but visibly. India will wait for its armed forces to prepare itself methodically, rather than rushing to action.

Whether you admire PM Modi or not, since 2014, India has taken a big lead over Pakistan as far as diplomatic relations with Western countries, America, China, and Russia are concerned, even befriending Sri Lanka.

Not only has India’s global image grown, but its’ economy too, while Pakistan’s has contracted.

One suspects that it was not a coincidence that this latest terrorist attack happened during American Vice President JD Vance’s India visit, so that Pakistan could draw international attention to the Kashmir issue.

Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack. https://t.co/cUAyMXje5A — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 22, 2025

The question then arises as to what provoked Pakistan to do this?

It does not suit the Pakistani army or ISI if there is peace in Kashmir, as their total funding model stems from unrest at the Indian border.

Secondly, Pakistan blames India for happened in Baluchistan recently, where an entire train was hijacked by Baluchis with lot of hostages.

Copying the Russian and Chinese armies, the Pakistani army tried to handle the situation aggressively. Unfortunately, this resulted in huge numbers of casualties on all sides.

So what will be India’s target?

In the immediate future I see lot of dams being built around the five Indus valley rivers, but that is not an easy thing to do; you can’t stop the flow of water, you can only stop it by building dams. Equally, if anything goes wrong, a lot of Indian villages and cities could get flooded. All eyes on Pahalgam

I doubt it would involve bombardment of a major city like Lahore or Karachi or of strategic defence places or strategic assets like oil depots and airports.

Instead, they will likely aim for a clear and direct objective, which could be freeing Baluchistan from Pakistan. The Balochis are asking for a separate land and there is an uprising in that part of Pakistan which India might capitalise on.

Whether or not it will succeed is difficult to say. But Prime Minister Modi has called an all-party meeting, an indication some big steps are likely to come. All eyes on Pahalgam

