Tata Trusts commits Rs 500 crore as part of COVID-19 strategy

Philanthropic organisation Tata Trusts on Saturday has committed Rs 500 crore as a part of it’s COVID-19 strategy.

“The current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action. Tata Trusts and the Tata group’s companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.

“In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face,” said Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts while commenting on the same.

To continue their pledge to protect and empower all affected communities, Tata Trusts will commit the amount on:

·Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel on the frontline

·Respiratory systems for treating increasing cases

·Testing kits to increase per capita testing

·Setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients

·Knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public

Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata group companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived.

We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organizations who have risked their life and safety to fight this pandemic, Tata added.

Tata Trusts, associated with India’s salt to software conglomerate, catalyses development in the areas of health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, livelihood, digital transformation, migration and urban habitat, social justice and inclusion, environment and energy, etc.

