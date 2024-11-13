Suriya and Bobby Deol on Kanguva

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Celebrated actors Suriya and Bobby Deol offered an exclusive preview into their latest film, Kanguva in a virtual press conference recently.

Set against a backdrop of ancient India, this ambitious cinematic endeavour delves into a period predating civilization, portraying the raw essence of humanity in a world yet untouched by the structures of modern society. Speaking with unrestrained enthusiasm, the actors shared insights into the demands of their roles, the nuances of their characters, and the unparalleled scope of the film.

Suriya’s commitment to cinematic evolution continues to resonate within the Indo-Australian community. His calm yet humble acknowledgment of his fans set a tone of warmth and camaraderie, engaging his audience even before the deeper questions unfolded.

His early clarification that the “13 get-ups” rumour was a myth, showed his ease in dismissing the misinformation, and instead, focus on delivering a grounded portrayal rather than the fanfare surrounding character transformations.

He went on to elaborate on his approach to embodying two distinct characters in the film, each anchored in a vastly different era.

“This isn’t merely about looks or appearances,” he noted, “but about revisiting primal emotions and drawing on both personal experience and historical imagination.”

The narrative transports viewers back nearly 800 years to a time when civilizations as we know them today were yet to emerge. Suriya’s exploration of such an untouched era reveals his desire to step beyond comfort zones and continuously expand his artistic repertoire.

He candidly admitted that it is precisely this sense of apprehension—whether he can indeed capture the essence of a character—that compels him to leap forward into roles that challenge and transform him.

Bobby Deol spoke about his antagonist character, Udhiran, shedding light on the visceral, animalistic nature of the role—a product of a society where survival trumped civility, and raw instincts ruled supreme. Through careful guidance from director Siva and hours spent in elaborate prosthetics and costumes, Bobby found himself nearly unrecognizable, transformed by the visualizations of the character that the director had so meticulously crafted.

“Half the battle was won when I saw myself as Udhiran in the mirror,” he shared, describing the profound shift that physical transformation brought to his mindset.

The film’s themes came in for more discussion as this reporter posed a question to Suriya about the evolution of his career and how this role might add a new layer to his journey as an actor. Known for his versatility, Suriya shared that his career has consistently been defined by stepping out of his comfort zone. He spoke passionately about Kanguva as an opportunity not only to portray a character but to capture the core of what humanity might have represented in a time when forgiveness—a central theme of the film—was rare and revered.

“This character is not simply a warrior,” Suriya observed, “but a man who embodies forgiveness as his ultimate weapon.” Such a narrative thread emphasizes the timeless quest for redemption and the lengths individuals go to in pursuit of spiritual peace.

Director Siva, unfortunately absent from the press conference, remained a focal point throughout the conversation. Both actors credited his foresight, depth of research, and remarkable composure as instrumental in bringing Kanguva to life. The director’s vision, as Suriya shared, includes elements of mysticism intertwined with stark survivalism, where clans alike worship fire, water, and other primal elements. Each element infuses the narrative with cultural and emotional conflicts, resulting in a film that is not simply a spectacle of action but a deep exploration of identity, loyalty, and the essence of humanity.

The discussion broadened to reflect on Kanguva’s place in the Indian film industry, which has seen a surge in pan-Indian films that bridge linguistic and cultural divides. Suriya acknowledged the transformative power of global streaming platforms, which have enabled Indian cinema to reach audiences worldwide, fostering cross-cultural connections through shared narratives. “If not now, then when?” Suriya asked rhetorically, alluding to the growing demand for immersive, historically resonant storytelling that Kanguva embodies.

Kanguva is more than a film; it is a bold cinematic experiment that seeks to transport audiences to an era uncharted and untamed. By blending rich historical imagination with evocative performances, it promises to be a journey into the origins of human emotion and experience, an ode to a time when strength was in simplicity and purity lay in primal instincts.

As the film gears up for release, the entire team leave audiences eagerly awaiting a theatrical experience unlike any other, poised to redefine the bounds of Indian cinema on the global stage.

