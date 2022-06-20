WATCH: 64-year-old man shows off incredible football skills

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A video of a 64-year-old man from Kerala showing off his pro-like football skills has taken social media by storm.

James, a truck driver and former player for the Wayanad football team, can be seen juggling the football on his shoulders and head as he plays with Instagram football freestyler Pradeep Ramesh.

“I had the privilege of meeting this 64 year old who still plays football. He drives a truck for a living and carries his Football kit with him in his lorry,” Pradeep wrote about the short video clip on his Instagram page.

“One thing I really learned from him is this- You love doing something? Just go do it.”

Social media users couldn’t help but marvel at the older man’s skills, even after all these years.

“Inspiration content!” wrote one user.

“Coolest grandfather,” said another user.

Check out the full video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradeep | Football Freestyler (@prsoccerart)