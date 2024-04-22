Winners, Losers, & Surprises: the IPL season so far

Reading Time: 4 minutes

They say that if there is something that run India and its people, it would come down to two things: cricket and Bollywood. But what if the two of those came together to create one big drama-filled, action-packed experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat? No, the Indian cricket team is not starring in a Bollywood movie. But we do have the IPL.

THE WINNERS:

Sanju Samson

It’s been a good IPL season so far for the Rajasthan Royals. As of now, they sit top of the table with the men in pink flying high with bat and ball. RR captain Sanju Samson has once again taken centre stage as one of their key players so far this season. After what was a poor IPL season last year, the Keralan wicket-keeper batsman has already taken more catches from behind the stumps this season than he did in the last. From a batting perspective, Samson has equalled the number of half-centuries as he did last season, as well as already hitting more 4’s this campaign. Oh, and that too, all in half the number of matches played. With Samson being in and out of the Indian team, could this IPL season prove pivotal for a potential spot in the T20 World Cup?

Mustafizur Rahman

‘The Fizz’ has been a big player for the Chennai Super Kings this season. Picking up 11 wickets in 6 matches so far, with his best tally being 4/29 in CSK’s opening game against RCB, the Bangladesh international has been key in taking important wickets for the Super Kings. With his economy rate staying low at over 9 runs an over, batsmen have found it hard to pick his deliveries up effectively, as he momentarily takes the crown for most wickets for CSK this season.

THE LOSERS:

Hardik Pandya

Well, well, well. Who didn’t see this coming? Returning to Mumbai was never going to be an easy task for Hardik Pandya. After captaining the Gujarat Titans for two fantastic seasons, even winning them the coveted trophy in their inaugural campaign, it came as a shock to the cricketing world when it was announced that Pandya would return to the blue and gold. Did I mention that he was given the captaincy by Mumbai, thereby, controversially stripping the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma of the title? To the Mumbai fans that once adored him, Hardik became the public enemy number 1 as the pressure of the world seemingly fell on his shoulders. Sitting seventh on the table having only won three games so far, the pressure seems to have outwardly taken a toll on the confidence and performances of the captain. Hardik Pandya is seemingly the man with all but a plan.

If there’s one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We’ll keep fighting, we’ll keep going. pic.twitter.com/ClcPnkP0wZ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 2, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Do you ever just feel bad for Virat Kohli in an RCB shirt? No matter how many runs he scores or how well he plays, RCB can never really take it all the way. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like RCB doesn’t have a stacked line-up full of players that should well be competing in and amongst the top. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green, and many more (and I mean, so many more), you would expect that VK’s efforts would be supported by his teammates, right? Despite donning the ‘orange cap,’ which is gifted to the top run scorer in the league, and racking up an average of 63 in 8 matches, RCB sit bottom of the table with only one win to their name as of now. Sorry King, it seems that once again, this year just isn’t your year.

SURPRISE PACKAGES:

Sunil Narine

I’m running out of words to describe Sunil Narine this season. And I’m not talking about Sunil Narine the bowler, I am talking about Sunil Narine the opening batsman. Yes. You read that correctly. Many questioned why in the world Sunil Narine was so high up in the order for KKR this season; but my word has it paid off. At the time of writing, Sunil Narine this season has already smashed more runs than he has in the last 4 seasons combined. Let me put that into perspective for you; Sunil Narine has scored more runs as an opener in 6 games this than he has in his previous 52 games, with his highest score this campaign being 109 runs. Not bad for an off-spinner aye?

Just the third 💯 for KKR, the first at Eden Gardens 👏 Sunil Narine earns a special place in Knight Riders’ folklore ✨#KKRvRR #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/867vekXNB8 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 16, 2024

Riyan Parag

Guys, Riyan Parag isn’t good. Riyan Parag is damn amazing. Is it too far-fetched to say that he is in contention to get selected for India soon? Well, that depends on who you ask. Many will argue that although he has been very good with the bat in hand this season, it’s more about keeping that up on a consistent basis. He is still young which will play into both his and India’s hands very nicely. But you’d want the food while it’s still hot. Back to IPL, Parag is third to only Virat Kohli and Travis Head in highest runs scored for the season as of now, with the youngster scoring four times as many runs this season as he did in the last in the same number of games. This kid has got a bright future ahead of him and he is sure to be one to watch for the rest of the season.

