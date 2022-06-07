WATCH: Usha Jey’s fusion of hip-hop and bharatnatyam is winning hearts

Do the words ‘hybrid bharatham’ sound familiar? The brainchild of Paris-based dancer Usha Jey, it’s a unique fusion of hip-hop and bharatnatyam that’s taking social media by storm.
“I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of switching between Hip-Hop and Bharathanatyam, 2 dances that I love, learn and respect. My aim is to keep the essence of each dance and create something that do justice to who I am,” explained 25-year-old Usha on Instagram.
Her first video of hybrid bharatham first went up in 2020 and since then, it’s been winning hearts.
Check out her latest video, the fifth in the series of the unique fusion dance, here:
Since it first went online on 21 May, the video’s received an amazing response, garnering shares and retweets from celebrities like Padma Lakshmi and New York Times journalist Shefali Kulkarni.
They did that!! ✨🔥
🎥 via @adriennemaree on Insta pic.twitter.com/GC9VaHRWMW
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 5, 2022
Something I created from @Usha_Jey ‘s last episode of #hybridbharatham
I can’t even describe you how special it is when your inspired by your best friend. This isn’t the first time and won’t be the last.
The whole team did a sick work and here it is to the unity of the 3 dancers pic.twitter.com/eO0mqv5mNB
— Saja Sathiya (@sajasathiya) June 6, 2022
Such perfection on both the dance forms, amazed by the level of commitment you and team projects @Usha_Jey keep rocking gals 💞❣️ https://t.co/bO9FkIIArz
— Asmita (@aShuz11) June 5, 2022
get you a girl that can do both!! @Usha_Jey https://t.co/uolB6zRQHW
— Pragathi Guruprasad (@pragathiguru) May 28, 2022
I knew your talent was special from the first day I saw you performing at London and then, Swizz. Both shows you were amazing & I’m glad the world is catching up to your greatness. YOU’RE AN INSPIRATION TO ALL THE TAMILS, WORLDWIDE ❤
— Balan Kash (@balankash) May 23, 2022